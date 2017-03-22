Chauvet Grand Premiere Celebrates New Facility In Mexico

LERMA, MEXICO – (For Immediate Release) – Chauvet Mexico had a lot to be happy about when it celebrated the grand premiere of its new office, warehouse, service center and showroom facility recently. The company has been busy meeting the rapidly increasing demand for its products among dealers and rental houses.



Albert Chauvet, CEO of Chauvet, expressed his gratitude for these accomplishments to Carlos Zamora de Martino, General Manager of Chauvet Mexico, and the entire Chauvet team at the ceremony. “The hard work, enthusiasm and talent that so many people have devoted to Chauvet Mexico has been remarkable,” he said. “We know that the tremendous results that we have achieved in Mexico the past year could not have been possible without contributions from so many people, and we deeply appreciate their efforts.”

Over 100 assembled guests representing dealers and production houses joined Albert and Berenice Chauvet at the grand premiere festivities, which featured a buffet dinner, speeches and DJ entertainment.

Another highlight of the evening were two lightshows: one from CHAUVET Professional, designed by well-known LD “Chucho” Guevara, and the other from CHAUVET DJ, designed in house. After each show, guests were invited to interact with the designers and have individual fixtures that were used in the show run independently.

“The shows were not only entertaining, they were a great learning experience,” said Berenice Chauvet, Vice President of Chauvet. “Most importantly, this event was about people. Seeing the quality of the people at Chauvet Mexico and the quality of our customers, we can’t help but feel good about our future in this wonderful country.”

About Chauvet

Chauvet, headquartered in the USA, is a leading global manufacturer of professional luminaires, truss and related equipment, fulfilling the needs of various industry sectors. Chauvet has four main brands: CHAUVET DJ, CHAUVET Professional, ILUMINARC and TRUSST. They share Chauvet’s unified strategy to pursue every market segment where it has a competitive advantage in terms of value, innovation and performance, with an emphasis on LED technology. For more information, please visit www.chauvetlighting.com

print

Mobile Beat ( 1563 Posts This is the main account for Mobile Beat. Press releases and many other things get posted from here.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

