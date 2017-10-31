CHAUVET DJ To Showcase New Eve Series Fixtures, Along With Atmospherics and Washes At LDI

LAS VEGAS – A collection of powerful new par washes and atmospheric effects designed to offer cost-effective design solutions for the event lighting market are among the innovative offerings that will highlight the CHAUVET DJ booth (1415) at LDI 2017.

Covering a range of color options, the new Eve units include the 130W tri-color Eve P-130, the 140W variable white Eve P-140 and the 150W ultraviolet Eve P-150 UV. The three new Eve units have a bright, flicker-free output that makes them well-suited for events of all sizes as well as stage productions. All the fixtures are fan free and silent for use in video recording applications.

Interchangeable 25° and 45° magnetic lenses come with the Eve par washes, making it easy to change beam angles. The fixtures also have a gel frame holder and 6 ¼ – inch accessory slot for optional barn doors. Adding to their flexibility, the new fixtures offer D-Fi USB compatibility, PowerCON-compatible power linking capabilities, and both 3-pin and 5-pin DMX connections.

“We’re excited about the level of output and versatility that our new Eve fixtures are offering to the event market,” said CHAUVET DJ Senior Product Manager Allan Reiss. “Visitors to our LDI booth will be very pleased not only with the performance but also the flexibility of these fixtures.”

Along with its Eve offerings, CHAUVET DJ will be showcasing a new wash from its SlimPAR series. The SlimPAR Pro QZ12 USB, is a quad-colored D-Fi USB-compatible wash light with motorized zoom, dimming curves that simulate halogen filaments, built-in gel frame holder, and 7½-inch accessory slot for optional barn doors.

A pair of mood changing atmospheric effects from CHAUVET DJ are also sure to be trending at LDI. The Cumulus uses an ultrasonic agitator and water to create a low lying “dancing on the clouds” effect without the need for dry ice. The unit’s fast heat-up time allows for quick operation and fog on demand. Joining the Cumulus is the Hurricane 2000, a high-volume fog machine that produces a thick plume on demand. It features a PowerCON®-compatible power input connection and 3- and 5-pin DMX input/output connections for quick setup options. Hurricane 2000 has Always-Ready technology that provides continuous output, and its built-in timer provides hands-free, automated operation. An advanced fluid sensor with automatic shut-off prevents overheating, and the variable output can be controlled from the on-board LCD display or DMX.

Rounding out CHAUVET DJ’s LDI new offerings is the Data Stream 8, a flexible DMX splitter designed to distribute and boost incoming DMX signals from dual inputs into 8 separate outputs via a master 3-position switch. The inputs can be used simultaneously and sent to any output. Individual 2-position switches can also send data from either the A or B input separately. Each of the outputs is optically isolated from the others, providing protection in the event of a short. A threaded insert allows the unit to be safely secured to trussing.

“CHAUVET DJ has made a commitment to provide lighting professionals with affordable tools that can serve their market in a variety of ways,” said Albert Chauvet, CEO of Chauvet. “Visitors to LDI will be pleased to see the result of that commitment.”

