CHAUVET DJ to Distribute SoundSwitch

Sunrise, Florida, USA – Chauvet & Sons LLC has entered into an agreement with New Zealand-based Onesixone Ltd to have CHAUVET DJ distribute the SoundSwitch hardware/software package in North America as well as throughout much of the world. A revolutionary control solution, SoundSwitch allows DJs to trigger and keep their lighting in sync while playing any song, in any order.

“This is a game changer for DJs who wish to create their own complete live lightshow,” said Chauvet CEO Albert Chauvet. “SoundSwitch puts the total show experience under the control of the DJ by seamlessly integrating DMX lighting with live audio.”

DJs can use SoundSwitch to attach lighting cues to their audio tracks and video files then automatically play them back in sync while performing live from the mixing or controller board. SoundSwitch works with any DJ mixing board or controller equipped with Serato DJ, the leading DJ control software.

Teaming up with a lighting industry leader like Chauvet will further accelerate the global adoption of this breakthrough technology according to SoundSwitch Chief Executive Officer Zak Meyers. “SoundSwitch is a first-of-its-kind lighting solution for DJs and CHAUVET DJ is clearly a leader in DJ lighting,” he said. “So there is a great deal of synergy created by the two of us joining forces.”

Under the terms of the agreement, SoundSwitch will be sold through most of the CHAUVET DJ dealer network worldwide , including on an exclusive basis in the United States and its territories, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, Venezuela, Colombia, Guyana (French/English), Suriname, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay, United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and France.

About SoundSwitch

Founded in 2013, SoundSwitch is a software-hardware control solution that offers DJs the ability to seamlessly integrate DMX lighting with live audio, giving DJs greater creative control and superior performance capabilities in multiple environments. SoundSwitch is owned by New Zealand-based Onesixone Ltd. For more information, please visit www.soundswitch.com

print

Mobile Beat ( 1586 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

