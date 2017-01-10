CHAUVET DJ at NAMM 2017!

ANAHEIM, CA – When CHAUVET DJ lights up the 2017 NAMM show, it will do so with a stunning array of new products. Among the cutting-edge products CHAUVET DJ will introduce at Booth 5574 are four new effect lights, new Fresnel and ellipsoidal fixtures and advanced atmospheric effects, all of which were designed to give end-users more flexible and powerful creative options.

The new effect lighting that takes center stage for CHAUVET DJ at NAMM this year includes the Helicopter Q6, a multi-effect light designed to dazzle and energize the dance floor. It features adjustable RGBW beams, a round SMD strobe and a red/green pattern laser on a rotating base with continuous pan rotation creating unique and amazing effects. CHAUVET DJ is also introducing the FX Par 3, a compact effect par with multiple technologies in a single fixture. It includes three 8W quad-color (RGB+UV) center LEDs, RGB SMD LED lights and SMD strobes. Separate control of these features makes creating breathtaking effects easy.

Another newcomer is the FX Array Q5, an exciting and versatile quad-color LED wash light that features an array of RGB+UV LEDs to spread light evenly across the dance floor with brilliant eye candy effects. Users looking for a new mirror ball effect option will love the new Rotosphere Q3, an easy-to-use mirror ball simulator with high-power, quad-color LEDs. Three LED zones emit up to 3 different colors simultaneously, and slow rotation speed creates a romantic atmosphere.

CHAUVET DJ is also adding impressive new fixtures to its EVE series. The new EVE F-50Z is an LED Fresnel fixture that shines a soft-edged, warm white spot and features D-Fi™ USB compatibility for wireless master/slave or DMX control. Manual zoom provides the flexibility to project from any distance. EVE TF-20 is a compact, energy efficient, soft edge LED accent luminaire that can function as a regular PAR can, while its classic Fresnel style emulates stage and theatrical lighting. Convenient barn doors are included. Thanks to its CCR (Constant Current Reduction) LED dimming, EVE TF-20 works seamlessly with conventional dimmers, and is flicker-free in filmed productions. MET certified, it is equally suited for new and retrofit installations via the included track adaptor as it is for mobile use right out of the box using its standard power cord. Also being introduced to the EVE series is an elegant white version of the popular E-50Z ellipsoidal perfect for weddings and other formal events.

NAMM 2017 will also see CHAUVET DJ launch new upgraded versions of some of its most popular fixtures. Among these intros is the 4Bar Flex T USB, a new product that enhances one of the most versatile and convenient pack-n-go lighting systems anywhere with the addition of D-Fi™ USB compatibility for wireless master/slave or DMX control. The newest addition to the Intimidator line of moving head fixtures is Intimidator Spot 375Z IRC, an exceptionally bright, 150 W LED moving head spot designed for large events. The new COLORband Pix-M USB adds D-Fi USB compatibility to the popular moving liner wash light. New versions of atmospheric favorites include the compact Hurricane Haze 1DX, Hurricane 1302 and Geyser T6. New white housing versions of the EVE E-50Z ellipsoidal, as well as the SlimPAR Pro W and SlimPAR Pro H USBfixtures, will be introduced at NAMM as well.

“We’re excited about being able to offer many new lighting options across different categories at NAMM this year,” said CHAUVET DJ Senior Product Manager Allan Reiss. “Whether users are looking for effect lighting, wash lighting, ellipsoidals or atmospherics, these new products will help them create great lighting quickly and easily.”

