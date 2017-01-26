Cerwin Vega Launches Three New Powered Speaker Lines at Winter NAMM 2017

Selecting a powered speaker solution should never be a compromise. The new Cerwin Vega CV Series powered PA line includes three distinct speaker groups: CVE, CVX and CVXL. Instead of following the “good, better, best” paradigm that always involves compromise, Cerwin Vega optimized each group’s audio and build quality to be the best in class for specific applications. From backyard parties, to medium-sized venues, to stages requiring power to spare, there’s a CV Series PA that provides the perfect match.
CVE Powered Speakers
This group of four powered speakers, single 10”, 12” and 15” tops with one 18” sub, represents the line’s most compact systems (hang points and accessory wall bracket are included). The 10”, 12”, and 15” models can serve as monitors as well as PAs. The CVE line is outstanding where portability and light weight are paramount:
- Mobile DJs or bands
- Backyard party, beach, or park events
- Small-to-medium size Houses of Worship, clubs, restaurants, and auditoriums
- Corporate PA applications: conference rooms, outdoor PA for hotels or resorts
- Rental and staging companies
- Applications requiring a reliable wireless audio input
Pricing: $329, $399, $499; subwoofer $699
Available early spring 2017
CVX Powered Speakers
A more powerful, medium-sized line with four powered speakers: single 10” and 15” tops, with 18” and 21” subwoofers that feature CV’s exclusive “Tour Shield” finish on the subwoofers. The CVX series is ideal for applications requiring a relatively lightweight, but still portable, PA system such as:
- Mobile DJs, musical ensembles, and bands
- Medium-size Houses of Worship, clubs, and restaurants
- Corporate PA applications: larger conference or ballrooms, outdoor PA for hotels, resorts, and events
- Rental & Staging companies
- Applications requiring a reliable wireless audio input
Pricing: $699, $799; subwoofers $999, $1,299
Available early spring 2017
CVXL Powered Speakers
The largest and most powerful of the CV Series group comprises five powered speakers: single 12”, 15”, or dual 15” tops, and single 18” or dual 21” subwoofer (featuring CV’s exclusive “Tour Shield” finish). This line excels for:
- Medium-to-large Houses of Worship, clubs, restaurants, and auditoriums
- Corporate PA applications: Larger conference centers or ballrooms, outdoor PA for hotels, resorts, and sporting events
- Rental & Staging companies
Pricing: $799, $999, $1,299; subwoofers $1,399, $1699
Available early spring 2017
Filed Under: Sound
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment