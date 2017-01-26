Celebrate Life by Marcello Pedalino

If your body were a car, energy would be the fuel. We all know how well a car performs when it has a full tank and is properly maintained. Your body is the same.

Hopefully by now, you’ve come to appreciate that sleep, diet, and exercise are key sources of energy and should be non- negotiable priorities for daily living. The more energy you have, the more you can enjoy the best that life has to offer. That said, the best way to maintain optimum energy levels for your body is to focus on removing unproductive influences and inefficient lifestyle habits from your day-to-day routine.

Keep Good Company: If you’ve never heard the expres- sion, “You are who you surround yourself with,” then this one point alone can have a major impact on your life if you choose to heed the advice. If you’ve been hanging around with people who go to bed late but need to get up early and wonder why you’re always feeling tired, you have your answer. If you’ve been hanging around people who would rather stay inside on a nice day and watch TV instead of going outside for a hike and you’re wondering why you’re out of breath when you walk up a flight of stairs, you have your answer. Go out of your way to spend time with people who will inspire and empower you. It will feel like you are topping off your tank every time you see them. Then, make the conscious decision to spend less time with those who are siphoning gas right before your eyes.

Look Up: Don’t be one of those people you see on YouTube who walk right into a lamp post (or worse) because you are staring down at your Facebook feed or checking your friend’s mindless Snapchat videos. Don’t be one of those people who are wasting precious time and energy trying to debate someone they barely know who is online just to see if anyone will take the bait and engage them. Thumbing through various social feeds is like a vicious hamster wheel of trying to keep up with what everyone else is doing or saying (which is impossible) and it’s usually a complete waste of time to debate someone when logic and respectful opinion exchanges are removed from the discussion. There’s nothing wrong with staying in touch with family.

