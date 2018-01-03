Care For Your Gear: Winter Cleaning & Organizing

I have an odd obsession with organizing, rearranging, and sorting just about everything in my life. Whether I’m alphabetizing my vinyl or moving my studio furniture I feel some sort of peculiar comfort from changing things up. With the start of the new year, this strange habit becomes helpful as I participate in one of my yearly rituals; a complete gear cleanup and reorganization that gets me ready for a successful year of DJ events.

Over the course of a year of gigs, our gear can get used and abused. Spilled drinks, crumbs of food, scuffs and scratches, dust, and a host of other things can make our gear look less than stellar. On top of that, in our hurry to get home to our beds after a long event our cable boxes, road cases, and bags can become a rats nest of cables, adapters, and clamps that become increasingly difficult to sift through at each event.

Start your new year off right by dedicating a few hours to clean and organize all of your equipment in preparation for your upcoming gigs. Crack open your controller case and give it a good dust and wipe down (and remove all the trash and gaff tape you’ve tossed in it). Go over the really noticeable scratches on the outside with black paint or a sharpie.

Open up that cable box or bag and get those extension cords and XLRs untangled, wiped off, and rewound. Double check your inventory; do you have enough of each cable length for upcoming events? Have you meant to order any converters or adapters that you are in need of and haven’t done it yet?

Pull out your speakers and give them a good cleaning (I do this way less than I should). Evaluate your speaker and lighting stands and see if it’s time for any replacements. Look through your lighting bags and see if you have a power cord in there just in case.

What yearly rituals do you have for your business? Let me know in the comments!

Jordan Nelson ( 31 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.