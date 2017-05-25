Capturing the Audio Action

Over the last few Mobile Beat Las Vegas shows I’ve had the fun job of interviewing DJs, vendors and presenters. One of the challenges of recording at these shows is the noise in the background so I started looking for a simple mic system for the camcorder.

In previous years we tried a hand-held mic and cable but that was clumsy and several times we had people almost trip over the cord, so, for safety reasons I wanted to go wireless. I found a great mic system to record the interviews: the Audio Technica ATW-1702, a System 10 Camera-Mount Digital Wireless Mic.

