Cake Cutting Songs

- Sugar, Sugar – The Archies (oldies)
- Chapel of Love – The Dixie Cups (oldies)
- Sugar – Maroon 5 (pop)
- Cake by the Ocean – DNCE (pop)
- Everlasting Love (This Must Be) – Natalie Cole (R&B/soul)
- L-O-V-E – Nat King Cole (R&B/soul)
- Theme from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly – Ennio Morricone (soundtracks)
- Hit Me With Your Best Shot – Pat Benatar (80s)
- I Want Candy – The Bow Wow Wow (80s)
- Pour Some Sugar on Me – Def Leppard (80s rock)
- Lips Like Sugar – Echo & the Bunnymen (80s/New Wave)
- Silly Love Songs – Paul McCartney & Wings (pop)
- I Got You Babe – Sonny & Cher (60s)
- How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You) – Marvin Gaye or James Taylor (R&B/soft rock)
- For Once in My Life – Stevie Wonder (Soul)
- I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) – The Four Tops (Motown)
- When I’m 64 – The Beatles (pop)
- Love is Strange – Mickey & Sylvia (oldies)
- Cut the Cake – Average White Band (disco)
- Candy – Cameo (funk)
- Wanna Grow Old with You – Adam Sandler (soundtrack)
- Super Mario Brothers Theme Song (soundtrack)
- Eat It – ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic (song parody)
- Candyman – Christina Aguilera (pop)
- Candy Girl – New Edition (R&B)
- Marry You – Bruno Mars (pop)
- Lucky – Jason Mraz f/ Colbie Caillat (pop)
- I Do – Colbie Caillat (pop)
- 1,2,3,4 – Plain White Tees (pop)
- Safe and Sound – Capital Cities (modern)
- Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran (pop) (note: the new “When I’m 64”?)
- Firecracker – Josh Turner (country)
- Honey Bee – Blake Shelton (country)
- Say Hey, I Love You – Michael Franti (dance)
- My Favourite Book – Stars (alternative)
- No One’s Gonna Love You – Band of Horses (alternative)
- Rain or Shine – Matthew Perryman Jones (rock)
- Love and Marriage – Frank Sinatra (vocalist)
- It Had to Be You – Harry Connick, Jr. (big band/vocalist)
- Everything – Michael Buble (vocalist)
- Ice Cream – Sara McLachlan (vocalist)
- Marshmallow World – Dean Martin (crooner)
- Candy – Mandy Moore (pop)
- The Sweetest Love – Robin Thicke (R&B)
- By Your Side – Sade (R&B)
- The Power of Love/Love Power – Luther Vandross (R&B)
- Love Light in Flight – Stevie Wonder (R&B)
- P.D.A. (We Just Don’t Care) – John Legend (R&B)
- Birthday Cake – Rihanna (R&B) (note: loop chorus only… other lyrics are inappropriate!)
- Dearest (cover) – The Black Keys (rock)
- Spin Spin Sugar (Armand Van Helden Remix) – Sneaker Pimps (electronic)
- Crazy Little Thing Called Love – Queen (rock)
- You’re My Best Friend – Queen (rock)
- Dessert – Dawin (R&B/modern)
Filed Under: Music
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment