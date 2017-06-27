Cake Cutting Songs

June 27, 2017 by Gregg Hollmann
  1. Sugar, Sugar – The Archies (oldies)
  2. Chapel of Love – The Dixie Cups (oldies)
  3. Sugar – Maroon 5 (pop)
  4. Cake by the Ocean – DNCE (pop)
  5. Everlasting Love (This Must Be) – Natalie Cole (R&B/soul)
  6. L-O-V-E – Nat King Cole (R&B/soul)
  7. Theme from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly – Ennio Morricone (soundtracks)
  8. Hit Me With Your Best Shot – Pat Benatar (80s)
  9. I Want Candy – The Bow Wow Wow (80s)
  10. Pour Some Sugar on Me – Def Leppard (80s rock)
  11. Lips Like Sugar – Echo & the Bunnymen (80s/New Wave)
  12. Silly Love Songs – Paul McCartney & Wings (pop)
  13. I Got You Babe – Sonny & Cher (60s)
  14. How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You) – Marvin Gaye or James Taylor (R&B/soft rock)
  15. For Once in My Life – Stevie Wonder (Soul)
  16. I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) – The Four Tops (Motown)
  17. When I’m 64 – The Beatles (pop)
  18. Love is Strange – Mickey & Sylvia (oldies)
  19. Cut the Cake – Average White Band (disco)
  20. Candy – Cameo (funk)
  21. Wanna Grow Old with You – Adam Sandler (soundtrack)
  22. Super Mario Brothers Theme Song (soundtrack)
  23. Eat It – ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic (song parody)
  24. Candyman – Christina Aguilera (pop)
  25. Candy Girl – New Edition (R&B)
  26. Marry You – Bruno Mars (pop)
  27. Lucky – Jason Mraz f/ Colbie Caillat (pop)
  28. I Do – Colbie Caillat (pop)
  29. 1,2,3,4 – Plain White Tees (pop)
  30. Safe and Sound – Capital Cities (modern)
  31. Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran (pop) (note: the new “When I’m 64”?)
  32. Firecracker – Josh Turner (country)
  33. Honey Bee – Blake Shelton (country)
  34. Say Hey, I Love You – Michael Franti (dance)
  35. My Favourite Book – Stars (alternative)
  36. No One’s Gonna Love You – Band of Horses (alternative)
  37. Rain or Shine – Matthew Perryman Jones (rock)
  38. Love and Marriage – Frank Sinatra (vocalist)
  39. It Had to Be You – Harry Connick, Jr. (big band/vocalist)
  40. Everything – Michael Buble (vocalist)
  41. Ice Cream – Sara McLachlan (vocalist)
  42. Marshmallow World – Dean Martin (crooner)
  43. Candy – Mandy Moore (pop)
  44. The Sweetest Love – Robin Thicke (R&B)
  45. By Your Side – Sade (R&B)
  46. The Power of Love/Love Power – Luther Vandross (R&B)
  47. Love Light in Flight – Stevie Wonder (R&B)
  48. P.D.A. (We Just Don’t Care) – John Legend (R&B)
  49. Birthday Cake – Rihanna (R&B) (note: loop chorus only… other lyrics are inappropriate!)
  50. Dearest (cover) – The Black Keys (rock)
  51. Spin Spin Sugar (Armand Van Helden Remix) – Sneaker Pimps (electronic)
  52. Crazy Little Thing Called Love – Queen (rock)
  53. You’re My Best Friend – Queen (rock)
  54. Dessert – Dawin (R&B/modern)
Gregg Hollmann Gregg Hollmann (84 Posts)


Filed Under: Music