By the Numbers

Financial statements and business metrics are the most exciting things EVER!,”… said no one. Ever. Except me.

Besides providing superior products and services than those of your competitors (coupled with stellar customer service I might add), I’d argue that understanding your company’s financials, metrics, and having a series of dashboards for your company is the most important (and most commonly overlooked) item you could do to improve your business this year.

Spoiler Alert: I’m not just talking about financial statements…I’m talking about measuring anything and everything that’s important to keeping your business healthy and GROWING. Here are a few of my favorites that you could implement and gain immediate value:

Measuring inbound leads

Analyzing your cost per lead (yep, I said it)

Tracking sales conversion rates—for every sales person

Analyze gross margin percentage (AND per product/ service)

Measure net profit

Establish revenue and expense budgets

Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at http://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/179

print

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

