Busker Business

My wife and I traveled to New Orleans this past year and what an experience. New Orleans was amazing. I can’t say enough things about the city, the vibe, the experience. When you go to New Orleans or you go to France or you go to many major metropolitan cities in the United States you’ll see different things. Some of those things can be pretty eye opening. In New Orleans, there are many street performers there. That brings me to this article, and how sales is like the life of a busker, or street performer as they are sometimes more commonly known as. This experience brought me back to something I had learned over a decade ago as well.

Let me tell you…Buskers in New Orleans set their stage right. They have a chalk outline out on the street, they set up the spot in history of where they’re going to perform and that’s where they set up shop. How are you setting up shop? Where are you setting up shop? These are things to think about. How are you setting the stage for your audience? How are you ensuring it’s a welcoming atmosphere for them? At Taylored Weddings, we have nice little cute chalkboard in the front. We write our couple’s names on them and they come in they notice it is personalized to them and their wedding date and we get comments about all the time. We may setup a motion monogram for them on the wall but freeze frame it so it is just their names and date.

Next, how are you engaging the audience? A busker will go around and engage the audience and they have a front man a pitch man who was going to draw the audience in regarding the actual performance, what’s going to happen, what’s about to happen. In sales, this is called learning about the audience and building anticipation. Then they’ll deliver a mesmerizing performance. The buskers draw you in. That’s the key – they’re drawing you in to the actual performance itself via their great talent that they have exhibited. How can you use that in your own business? How can you draw a client in to your business? Simple. Show them what they can do. Either by story or in person. Let’s go back to the monogram example. When we reach that part of the sales conversation by bringing up unique ways to highlight their space, I will hit play on my Micca device and then the monogram will go into motion, thoroughly surprising the client in the moment right there because they had no idea that was going to happen. Maybe you perform with a story of a problem you solved for a client, but you MUST put performance into your sales cycle.

The last thing a Busker does is they ask for the sale, I mean they put out their five gallon buckets to be paid for their performance. Street performers ask for the business EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. Why don’t you?

How did I really tie this all together? Where does this come back to something I learned a decade ago? This experience brought me back to a book I read over a decade ago called “Top Performer” by Carr Hagermann. I met Carr through my mentor Bill Hermann and his book Top Performer explores sales through the eyes of a busker and it’s a great read. Carr has been a street performer since 1974 and it was a pleasure to hear him speak at Mobile Beat Las Vegas a few years ago.

To wrap up this article, I’ll leave you with a quote that Bill Hermann turned me on to from Shakespeare’s “As You Like It”. “All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and entrances. And one man in his time plays many parts.”

What part will you play in your client’s events? What part will you play in someone else’s life? Use every moment for your stage and play. It’s what life is all about.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

