Building Off An Existing Client Base

Chances are your existing clients are going to keep hiring you for future events, but only if you stay in contact and give them a reason to keep hiring you!
There are quite a few ways to let your customer base that you are pro-active and always ready for business.
- Make sure to keep your website up to date! You can do this by keeping up with a blog (at least once a week), and linking all media to your website. Having an up to date website will show not only your current clients but potential ones that you are consistently working and putting content out there. Which brings us to our next point…
- You MUST be active on social media! Social media is a free marketing tool. Try to post once a day (minimum) and utilize hashtags. Finding the best hashtags to utilize is a simple Google search. Make sure to post those hashtags in your own comments (be the first commenter, always!) and then go through the hashtags to see profiles that are similar to yours, and connect with them! This may not get you any business at first, but it will help you set up an engaged following that will show potential clients you’re working your business! When you create a solid following on social media, that’s when clients will start to reach out to YOU.
- Establish and maintain a personal relationship with your existing clients! Create a referral program. If they refer a new client, they get a discount! When sending holiday email blasts, make it personal. To those clients that you are closer with, send a personalized card to them with some sort of incentive to hire YOU for their next event. This could mean offering a holiday discount personalized to them, or just simply connecting with them on why you enjoyed working with them in the first place.
These are just a few ways to stay on top of your relationships with clients. Stay consistent and it will pay off!
