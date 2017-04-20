Building Loyalty Part 2

Just today…I once again received an email from a service I signed up for. I got an email from them yesterday and at least three the week before. I wanted to know what they were offering, but don’t expect to be bombarded with messages from them on a daily basis. How often do you send messages to your clients?

First off, whatever you are sending better have “new” information in it. If you are sending items that are “you” focused (such as this emailer), then your opt-out list will quickly grow. Second, your message should include something of “value” to that customer. Think outside the box and be more than a DJ. Be a resource. Send your clients updates with the latest travel apps for their cell phone. Send your client news of the latest fashions from the most recent show that you attended. Third, how often? I would recommend often enough staying top of mind with that customer but not too often that they feel bothered by you. How do you accomplish THAT? Simple. Ask your clients. You know…a REAL conversation not done through email. 🙂

Sales IS Solutions. The most important thing to do is to understand the REASON for the customer to contact you. What do they NEED? How can you help them fill that need? Do you provide a solution to your customers problems better than anyone else? If so, MARKET THAT! If you are finding the REASON for the customer’s contact with your business and you help solve their solution better than anyone else, you should have hundreds of ecstatic customers RAVING about you, your customer service and your positive attitude to helping them with their problem.

Customer Loyalty is where it’s at. THAT, my friends, is how you build STRONG relationships and how you build STRONG business that can withstand the BOGO’S AND 99 Billion Served of the world.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

