Building Loyalty – Part 1

So I’m talking with someone the other day about marketing. Specifically email marketing. From their lips came boasts about 30,000 emails a month and building relationships.

Say what?

I’m sorry. A relationship is a one on one transaction. In the wedding business, this is what we THRIVE on. If you don’t have a solid relationship with a customer, you run the risk of losing that customer to the “bigger, better” deal OR the smart business willing to invest more time and attention to your PAST client that provides them with a solution to their problem. Are your clients friending you before they meet you?

I recently spoke with a bride over the phone who was referred to me by another wedding vendor. We had about a 15 minute conversation and of course she asked the price question. We kept talking about her wedding and what she wants and our conversation led to the discussion of a meeting. This morning I open up Crackbook (er…I mean Facebook) and see a friend request from her. I’m even friends with brides on Facebook that didn’t book my services or postponed their date but still love what I had to offer. Do you establish a connection from the first contact that makes them WANT to do business with you? What do you use for follow-up to ensure they contact you back?

Customers nowadays have their BS detectors on HIGH. They can see a “sales pitch” coming a mile away. 30,000 emails a month! 99 Billion Served. BOGO AKA BUY ONE GET ONE FREE! (when all you really did was inflate the price of the one to make up for the two free). Yes, it’s an attention grabber. Yes, it may drive sales in the short term. I’ll ask you one question. Does it build loyalty? Stay tuned next week for part 2.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

