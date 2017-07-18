Building an Event Team

Building a team to help you on events, as well as to potentially grow your company, should be something that at least crosses your mind at certain points throughout the year. And if you are finding yourself thinking about it more often than not, here are some of my thoughts on getting started with finding, training, retaining and growing a great group of people.

Before you bring anybody on board, even if it is just a roadie to help move gear, figure out what you want out of a team. Everything counts. The more you know what YOU expect, the easier it will be to communicate it with a potential employee; things like appearance, uniforms, clocking in, attitude, behavior, work ethic, etc. The list can go on and on, but if you get a solid idea of the culture you want prior to hiring someone, you will have a better chance of finding the right person quickly.

