Bridal Show Follow Up



Summertime for some in business means summer bridal shows. How do you follow up with your potential clients? With your current clients? With past clients? Do you follow up with past clients? After all the sales process doesn’t stop after you make a sale. It’s a continuous cycle that is ever evolving and changing yet the steps have remained the same since the beginning. The only thing that has truly changed is HOW we communicate to our clientele with our delivery methods.



I was recently introduced to a newcomer to our industry over social media and how refreshing it was for him to reach out to me (and I’m certain several other industry veterans) for some ideas on follow up. In this case he was looking for information about bridal show follow up so let’s tackle that first.



First, all bridal shows in my opinion are NOT created equal. It’s up to you as the business owner/advertiser to decide if that show is worthy of your investment or not. How? Ask around to fellow vendors. What shows have been helpful to them? What kind of business do they run from a size and service standpoint? Find a like minded business in your market. Take the owner out to lunch and ask why they choose the vehicles they choose to advertise in. Their answers may surprise you. Oh…and bring a referral or an idea they can use to help their business with you. Givers gain.



Next, look at the size of the shows. How many potential brides attend? This number will be different from the total numbering attendees so be sure you understand the numbers before signing on the dotted line. If you are going for volume and a inexpensive service mentality than a show with a killer marketing piece and several hundred brides in a large space may be for you. If you are more higher end focused with wanting to build quality relationships then a smaller venue with more times with brides would be the best way to go. Another great question to ask is this: How many of each vendor are allowed in the show? This can also help you understand who the show caters to. Swing by here next week for the 2nd part of this article series for Bridal Show Follow Up.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 48 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.