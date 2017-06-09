Breaking DJ Complacency

As time went on, I created the longest running DJ/MC comedy show in Chicago: Comedy You Can Dance To, and then went on to entertain at countless weddings, corporate events and concerts as the warm-up act. When I finally stopped DJing in early 2005, I had moved on to become a behavior and cultural change leader in the corporate world. However, the drive to disrupt everything around me remained intact.

So, modern-era DJ, I have returned to challenge you with some transformative insights. I feel the need for this is dire because I’ve been watching an unprecedented level of complacency taking hold in the DJ world.

