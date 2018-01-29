Bose Debuts S1 Pro PA System – Perfect for Ceremony Sound?

The NAMM Show, Anaheim, CA, January 25, 2018 (Booth #18610) – Bose Professional is debuting the S1 Pro multi-position PA system – the ultimate all-in-one PA, floor monitor, practice amplifier and primary music system, and the latest addition to the acclaimed Bose® portable professional product line. Designed for singer-songwriters, DJs, other musicians and general PA use, and drawing upon the award-winning technology developed for the lauded Bose L1® and F1 portable loudspeaker systems, the S1 Pro allows users to sound great anywhere. The S1 Pro truly delivers on the combination of performance, portability and versatility – ready to perform flawlessly whenever and wherever.
At only 15 lbs (6.8 kg) and with dimensions of 13″ x 9.5″ x 11.2″ (330 x 241 x 286 mm) (easily fitting in an airplane’s overhead compartment), the ultra-portable and rugged S1 Pro is lightweight and designed for effortless transport using the convenient carry-handle.
The S1 Pro is engineered to be used in four different positions to accommodate a wide range of applications – tilt-back, elevated, mounted on a speaker stand, or placed on its side (as a floor monitor). Built-in sensors detect positional changes and trigger Auto EQ, which automatically recalibrates the system’s internal settings for each different placement/application, ensuring that users always sound their best with optimum sound in any position.
The S1 Pro comes with a three-channel mixer. Reverb and tone controls are featured on two channels with XLR / quarter-inch combo jacks, and a third channel is for either 3.5 mm (1/8”) line-in or wireless Bluetooth® connectivity. Additionally, a line-out jack offers easy expansion to other systems.
Using the wireless channel, music can be played from a mobile device easily using Bluetooth streaming (great for pre-produced backing tracks or background music), while getting great sound quickly with integrated ToneMatch® processing for microphones and instruments. Additionally, users can enjoy hours of play on-the-go with the S1 Pro’s optional rechargeable lithium-ion battery; a special setting and intelligent circuitry offer a choice between trickle charge or dedicated full-power charge.
Bose S1 Pro key features:
- High-output sound from a small, convenient system that is ready to perform whenever and wherever
- Lightweight, ultra-portable enclosure is designed to transport effortlessly using the convenient carry-handle
- Onboard three-channel mixer offers independent ToneMatch, reverb and EQ controls on two channels (XLR / quarter-inch combo inputs), with a dedicated channel for either wired (3.5 mm) or wireless Bluetooth music sources (offering streaming from mobile devices with one-touch pairing)
- Multiple positions with Auto EQ ensure that users always sound their best, regardless of placement orientation
- Speaker-stand compatibility, for standard 35-mm pole mounts
- Optional rechargeable lithium-ion battery allows users to perform anywhere for hours
- An optional rugged backpack-style carrying case with special storage compartment (for cables and accessories) further enhances portability
The S1 Pro multi-position PA system is currently available with a U.S. MSRP of $599 (optional rechargeable lithium-ion battery is also available at $99 U.S. MSRP). The system is being displayed at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA, January 25-28, at booth #18610.
For more information, visit PRO.BOSE.COM.
