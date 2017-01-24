Boom, Boom, Pow! ADJ Spotlights Three New Products at NAMM 2017

Following an incredible year of innovative product releases in 2016, ADJ is set to continue the momentum throughout 2017. The company will launch three brand new products at the NAMM trade show (Booth #5774) in Anaheim, CA, this month, setting a precedent for another year of innovation. Each of the new products exemplify ADJ’s commitment to offering reliable and affordable products that precisely meet the needs of lighting users at all levels.

NAMM 2017 will be the first time that ADJ’s distinctive new POW-R BAR65 is showcased anywhere in the world. It is a forward-thinking tool for mobile entertainers, gigging musicians, and AV technicians that makes connecting multiple electrical devices safer and easier. The unique unit combines six surge-protected AC power sockets and a four-port USB 3.0 hub in a cleverly-designed robust metal unit. The POW-R BAR65’s case has a specially-designed recess positioned to hold a smartphone and offers a dedicated USB charging socket in addition to its four-port hub. The unique product has been created by ADJ’s design team following extensive consultation with entertainment technology professionals to offer a useful, heavy-duty mains and USB splitter ideal for use in both touring and fixed installation settings.

Continuing ADJ’s commitment to making life easier for mobile entertainers and lighting installers, the Boom Box FX1 and Boom Box FX2 are two new multi-effect fixtures that each offer four separate lighting effects from a single compact unit. Expanding ADJ’s Startec range of affordable and reliable effect lighting fixtures, both of the new units are housed in the same distinctive casing which incorporates rubber feet as well as a flexible hanging bracket.

The Boom Box FX1 features a party dome moonflower effect that projects countless beams of shimming, swaying, and spinning light, while the Boom Box FX2 offers a mesmerizing sweeping-GOBO effect. Both fixtures also incorporate a Galaxian-style red and green cluster laser, eight RGBA 1W wash LEDs, and an LED-powered mini Dekker-style beam effect. Thanks to the flexible hanging bracket, the Boom Box FX1 and FX2 fixtures can hang from a truss, speaker stand, goalpost or attach directly to a tripod stand. Using an O-clamp, they can even fix to the upright pole of a tripod allowing them to be rigged to a speaker stand. This makes the units incredibly flexible and, as they are each essentially four lights in one, just one unit on a stand is enough to create a full lightshow in a small room, while a pair are powerful enough to fill a larger space.

“2016 was a stellar year for ADJ and 2017 is set to be even better, with lots of exciting new products on the horizon,” enthused ADJ USA’s National Sales Manager, Alfred Gonzales. “We’re going to kick things off in Anaheim at NAMM by launching three exciting new products designed to make the lives of our users safer and easier. The POW-R BAR65 is an essential utility for plugging in multiple pieces of equipment neatly and safely, which is equally suited to mobile entertainer’s setups as it is for use at Front of House on tours and event productions. The Stinger Series, 3-FX-IN-1, were a big trend in 2016 with the aim of making it easier and quicker to setup a mobile lighting system or install a lighting rig in a bar or small club. We are furthering that trend in 2017 with the 4-FX-IN-1 Boom Box Series. Packing in four very different impactful effects into each compact fixture, these affordable units are the ultimate all-in-one party starters guaranteed to bring pure lighting excitement!”

NAMM is a global exhibition of music products, pro audio, sound, lighting, and entertainment technology taking place January 19 – 22, 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Representatives from all the ADJ Group of Companies’ brands will be on hand throughout the show to demonstrate products and meet with both new and existing customers.

To learn more about all of these new products, visit ADJ’s NAMM showcase page: http://www.adj.com/showcase/namm-showcase

For more information Contact ADJ:

ADJ USA – Tel: 800-322-6337/+1-323-582-2650 • info@americandj.com

ADJ Europe – Tel: +31 (0)45 546 85 00 • info@americandj.eu

Web: www.adj.com

Mobile Beat

