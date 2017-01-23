Bluetooth Almost Anything with an XLR!

Cumberland, RI USA (January 21, 2016)—Alto Professional (altoprofessional.com), the world’s leading innovator for live performance sound reinforcement products, today announced the introduction of their innovative BAT XLR-equipped rechargeable Bluetooth receiver that converts previously hard-wired mixers or powered loudspeakers into wireless reception devices, free from restrictive, cumbersome connection cables.

Recognizing that signal cabling in the set-up logistics of professional sound installations is very often a daunting obstacle standing in the way of a smooth-working system, Alto Professional’s BAT provides a way for set-up people to avoid the hassles and inconvenience of hard-wiring their system. It’s not only difficult to physically lay down signal cables and snake them around corners or to different levels, the cables themselves often pose a safety/tripping hazard that can result in signal interruption from kicked out cables or—at worst—personal injury.

The BAT solves all these problems. A slender and compact unit, the BAT connects to professional equipment via its XLR connector. A fast, simple 2-step, 2-button arrangement makes pairing and wireless reception a snap. Now any hard-wired XLR-equipped system becomes wireless, with all the advantages of not having long hard-wired cable runs, and most importantly, no sacrifice of audio quality.

BAT features:  XLR-equipped rechargeable Bluetooth receiver  Internal, rechargeable Lithium Ion battery (USB power adapter also included)  Stream audio wirelessly to mixers or powered loudspeakers  Bluetooth links two receivers for cable-free stereo playback  USB port for charging or continuous AC power for fixed use  Compact and lightweight: only 14 oz.

“Alto Professional continues its tradition of introducing high-performance products that solve specific problems and make the professional’s job easier,” said Dustin Plumb, Product Manager for Alto Professional. “The BAT is a perfect example. This is the ideal solution for adding wireless reception capability to professional audio set-ups, and getting rid of cumbersome, hard-wired signal cabling for good.”

U.S. Pricing for The BAT will be $49.00 ea. It will be available Q2 2016. Please visit Alto Professional at MBLV21!

About Alto Professional

Established in 2000, Alto Professional (altoprofessional.com) manufactures a full line of world-class Live Performance Reinforcement equipment. Using modern manufacturing techniques, cutting-edge DSP technology, and sophisticated design, Alto Professional’s products are precision-engineered to provide both exceptional performance and exceptional value for performing musicians and live sound engineers. Alto Professional is a member of the premier family of brands known as inMusic (inmusicbrands.com).

print

Mobile Beat ( 1534 Posts This is the main account for Mobile Beat. Press releases and many other things get posted from here.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

