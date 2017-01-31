Blizzard’s Lighting’s Drop™ Power Thru + 4-Outlet Stage Drop Boxes

Blizzard Lighting’s new Drop™ power drop boxes are designed to give users safe and reliable power connections quickly and easily. These stage power drop boxes come in the choice of either Drop™ PC (powerCON™ compatibility), or Drop™ TRUE (powerCON™ TRUE1 compatibility.) Each model provides In/Out power thru connections on either end, plus a total of 4x 20A Edison power outlets (two per side.)

Drop™ power boxes feature 12ga internal wiring with fully soldered connections and an extremely tough molded rubber outer casing. Users can power link as many drop boxes as needed for any given application. The boxes are ideal for any type of stage work, truss work, or any place with portable, expandable power needs.

The Drop™ power box also contains a convenient blue LED power indicator on the face of each unit that illuminates when power is being received, which can be seen at a glance.

The retail price of the Drop™ PC is $149.99. The MAP price of the Drop™ PC is $99.99.

The retail price of the Drop™ TRUE is $149.99. The MAP price of the Drop™ TRUE is $99.99.

Blizzard Lighting, LLC, headquartered in Waukesha, Wis., is a leader in LED entertainment lighting. You can find Blizzard’s products working hard on tour and in performance venues around the world. To learn more, visit us at www.blizzardlighting.com

Mobile Beat ( 1541 Posts This is the main account for Mobile Beat. Press releases and many other things get posted from here.

