Blizzard Lighting’s 8-Bit LDI Appearance

Waukesha, WI. – PRESS START! LDI 2017 is here and Blizzard is back with another epic booth design. They’ve also “levelled up” with a load of new fixtures to match. Plus, it’s all wrapped in plenty of 8-bit nostalgia including an ENORMOUS 26-foot tall, video wall covered 3-D “Q-Bert” style pyramid!

Get your game off to a great start with WINK™, a slick and powerful moving head with blazing fast 540°/270°+infinite pan and tilt! This mover comes loaded with a 60W 4-in-1 RGBW main LED with motorized 5-45° zoom. A four segment pixel-mappable LED ring with a total of 8x 0.5W RGB LEDs adds even more personality and flair, just like your favorite 8-bit console heroes.

If you’ve got quarters left in your pocket, Blizzard’s brand new Aria™ Profile series deserves a look. ETL listed and available with RGB W and warm white LED options, these ellipsoidal profile spot fixtures are equipped to produce intense sharp or soft edged beams thanks to their high-efficiency optical systems and high-output COB LEDs. The Aria™ Profile RGBW comes fitted with a 180W RGBW 4-in-1 COB LED, and the Aria™ Profile WW comes with a 200W white 3200K COB LED.

Next, even the best pixel-based heros need a little help from their toolkit sometimes. Enter Blizzard’s new wiCICLE® Ion™, a 2.4GHz wireless DMX/W-DMX® receiver with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery. The wiCICLE® Ion™ can be directly powered via DMX when in use with any wiCICLE® enabled fixture, or it can go power cord free for 6+ hours with a full charge.

Just like it’s “Super” Italian plumber cousin Mario, G-Mix™ 200 is an incredible sequel and an incredible fixture in its own right. With a 200W OSRAM® white LED light source and a smooth CMY color mixing system, this fixture’s rich output does not disappoint. Other impressive specs include its unique system of three color wheels, 5°- 42° linear motorized zoom, smooth 540/270° pan & tilt movement, and variable frost for gentle wash-like output or dynamic background projections.

LOOP™ is a dazzling new linear multi-beam moving head fixture with LED ring effects. LOOP™ comes loaded with 7x 40W RGBW high power LEDs surrounded by 7x RGB colored rings and a narrow 5° beam angle. The fixture also boasts blazing fast 540°/270° tilt + infinite pan and tilt for sweeping beam effects, smooth 0-100% dimming, built-in crossfading color macros, and built-in chase patterns with speed control.

Last but not least, LDI-ers shouldn’t miss seeing IRiS™ R3 in action. Blizzard’s booth features 224 panels of IRiS(™), an ETL listed 3.9mm pixel pitch LED video panel with high-contrast 3-in-1 SMD2121 blackbody LEDs. IRiS™ has impressive specs, like 128×128 resolution (16,384 pixel), exceptional 1200nits brightness and 1920Hz refresh rate. Its front/rear module service and a generous warranty and repair system mean stunning ease of use and legendary support from Blizzard for users.

MAP price of the WINK™: $799.99

MAP price of Aria™ Profile RGBW: $949.99

MAP price of Aria™ Profile WW: $849.99

MAP price of wiCICLE® Ion™: $149.99

MAP price of G-Mix™ 200: $2499.99

MAP price of LOOP™: $1999.99

MAP price of IRiS™ R3: $1399.99

To learn more and see these fixtures in action, visit Blizzard Lighting, booth #1336, at LDI 2017.

Mobile Beat ( 1700 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.