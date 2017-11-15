Blizzard Lighting’s 8-Bit LDI Appearance

Waukesha, WI. – PRESS START! LDI 2017 is here and Blizzard is back with another epic booth design. They’ve also “levelled up” with a load of new fixtures to match. Plus, it’s all wrapped in plenty of 8-bit nostalgia including an ENORMOUS 26-foot tall, video wall covered 3-D “Q-Bert” style pyramid!
Get your game off to a great start with WINK™, a slick and powerful moving head with blazing fast 540°/270°+infinite pan and tilt! This mover comes loaded with a 60W 4-in-1 RGBW main LED with motorized 5-45° zoom. A four segment pixel-mappable LED ring with a total of 8x 0.5W RGB LEDs adds even more personality and flair, just like your favorite 8-bit console heroes.
If you’ve got quarters left in your pocket, Blizzard’s brand new Aria™ Profile series deserves a look. ETL listed and available with RGBW and warm white LED options, these ellipsoidal profile spot fixtures are equipped to produce intense sharp or soft edged beams thanks to their high-efficiency optical systems and high-output COB LEDs. The Aria™ Profile RGBW comes fitted with a 180W RGBW 4-in-1 COB LED, and the Aria™ Profile WW comes with a 200W white 3200K COB LED.
Next, even the best pixel-based heros need a little help from their toolkit sometimes. Enter Blizzard’s new wiCICLE® Ion™, a 2.4GHz wireless DMX/W-DMX® receiver with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery. The wiCICLE® Ion™ can be directly powered via DMX when in use with any wiCICLE® enabled fixture, or it can go power cord free for 6+ hours with a full charge.
Just like it’s “Super” Italian plumber cousin Mario, G-Mix™ 200 is an incredible sequel and an incredible fixture in its own right. With a 200W OSRAM® white LED light source and a smooth CMY color mixing system, this fixture’s rich output does not disappoint. Other impressive specs include its unique system of three color wheels, 5°- 42° linear motorized zoom, smooth 540/270° pan & tilt movement, and variable frost for gentle wash-like output or dynamic background projections.
LOOP™ is a dazzling new linear multi-beam moving head fixture with LED ring effects. LOOP™ comes loaded with 7x 40W RGBW high power LEDs surrounded by 7x RGB colored rings and a narrow 5° beam angle. The fixture also boasts blazing fast 540°/270° tilt + infinite pan and tilt for sweeping beam effects, smooth 0-100% dimming, built-in crossfading color macros, and built-in chase patterns with speed control.
Last but not least, LDI-ers shouldn’t miss seeing IRiS™ R3 in action. Blizzard’s booth features 224 panels of IRiS(™), an ETL listed 3.9mm pixel pitch LED video panel with high-contrast 3-in-1 SMD2121 blackbody LEDs. IRiS™ has impressive specs, like 128×128 resolution (16,384 pixel), exceptional 1200nits brightness and 1920Hz refresh rate. Its front/rear module service and a generous warranty and repair system mean stunning ease of use and legendary support from Blizzard for users.
MAP price of the WINK™: $799.99
MAP price of Aria™ Profile RGBW: $949.99
MAP price of Aria™ Profile WW: $849.99
MAP price of wiCICLE® Ion™: $149.99
MAP price of G-Mix™ 200: $2499.99
MAP price of LOOP™: $1999.99
MAP price of IRiS™ R3: $1399.99
To learn more and see these fixtures in action, visit Blizzard Lighting, booth #1336, at LDI 2017.
Blizzard Lighting, LLC, headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, is a leader in LED pro and entertainment lighting. You can find Blizzard’s products working hard in venues around the world. To learn more, visit us at www.blizzardlighting.com
Filed Under: Lighting for Mobile DJs, Mobile DJ Equipment
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment