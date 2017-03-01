Blizzard is proud to announce the newest addition to the ProPar™ family of fixtures, the ProPar™ I7!

ProPar™ I7 fixtures are fitted with 7x 15W RGBW 4-in-1 LEDs that go above and beyond capabilities of standard PARs due to the zoomable 4-60° beam angle and infinite bidirectional rotating lens plate. Not only does this unique fixture sport a totally sleek housing design but also has what it takes under the hood to deliver an even wide wash and a tight mid-air parallel beam. Throw in spectacular multi-beam aerial effects and “kaleidoscopic” like projections for the extra punch that takes this product above and beyond!

Its incredible built-in static/dynamic effects can be run in auto, sound active, or via 23/51-channel DMX with full control of every aspect including the effect shape selection, speed, fade, color, transition, and shape offset between multiple fixtures. DMX mode also allows quick access to linear CTO presets (2500k-8000K) and 4 dimming curves.

On the back of the fixture, users will find an easy-to-use 4-button LCD control panel which gives access to many options, including DMX mode selection, 3x auto run modes, 2x sound active modes and master/slave settings. It also boasts access to other professional features such as menu key lock, menu flip, display shut off timer, run time info, and motor + LED testing modes.

ProPar™ I7 fixtures come with dual mounting brackets with secure locking knobs, industry standard powerCON® compatible power input and output connections, and 3-pin DMX input and output connections. The ProPar™ I7 is backed by Blizzard’s 2-year warranty.

Retail price of the ProPar™ I7: $799.99

MAP price of the ProPar™ I7: $599.99

Blizzard Lighting, LLC, headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, is a leader in LED pro and entertainment lighting. You can find Blizzard’s products working hard in venues around the world. To learn more, visit us at www.blizzardlighting.com

print

Mobile Beat ( 1555 Posts This is the main account for Mobile Beat. Press releases and many other things get posted from here.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

