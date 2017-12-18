Blinded By The Light – Room & Stage Par Placement Help By Request

A DJ friend of ours from the Netherlands put this together for the teens in his area. This is a really cool looking rave hall. You notice he has some subs and some tops, a lot of trussing. He has some moving heads way up front above the stage. Above that, he’s got some pars. Along the side, he has suspended truss and he also has pars shining at the audience. Here’s his problem. He doesn’t feel like anyone can see the DJ and he wants to know if I have any suggestions on how to light up the DJ.

Well, I do have a couple suggestions for you, but here’s what I think your biggest problem is. Here, check this out. See, you can’t really see me very well. You’re blinding the audience with these pars that are above the DJ. Now, I have a suggestion. One of the things you can do is move these pars to the truss bar you have opposite the DJ suspended from the ceiling. That would be a perfect place for these pars. Just point them down enough where you don’t blind yourself.

Here’s another idea. If you have another set of pars and you want to line up the DJ, this is a pretty cool thing. I notice your wall is white in the back. How about putting some pars at the back wall and lighting them up? You could get an effect that looks something like this. Check this out. I turn these around. Of course these are jelly pars. You’re seeing that they’re white here, but look. The DJ becomes a silhouette. That’s kind of a cool look. I like that look myself. It’s a lot cooler than blinding the audience so you can’t see the DJ. Alternately, you could bring pars in from the side or from the top down or from the bottom up to light yourself up as you’re performing. So there’s a quick tip for you.

I hope this helped and I hope this helps somebody else out there. Thanks for watching. Practice and enjoy.

Brian S. Redd ( 19 Posts Although he can be seen Djing in places like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or even the UK & Europe, DJ Brian Redd is proud to call Milwaukee home. Brian specializes in mobile events such as wedding receptions, corporate events, quinceañeras, parties and special occasions. He has also been a resident DJ at several major Milwaukee night clubs and also performs at Summerfest, the world’s largest music festival.

From the beginning Brian has had a passion for music. His talent emerged at the young age of 13 when he was asked to DJ at a local skating rink. After realizing his calling he progressed on to weddings and mobile gigs and by age 18 he was DJing regularly at nightclubs. He understands people & what motivates them music wise, which helps keep them on the dance floor. Brian has been recognized for his work in various DJ publications both domestic and abroad. He has made a name for himself in the DJ community where he is known and respected as an industry consultant. This recognition has led to his contributions as a writer for Disc Jockey News. A true international DJ, Brian travels worldwide to not only perform but to educate and share industry ideas and concepts with DJs everywhere. His career has gone to the next level working with industry leading manufactures bringing new products and services to his peers helping them become better DJs.