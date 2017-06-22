Be in the moment



I went thru the McDonald’s drive thru early this morning to get a mocha. I’m greeted by the auto attendant in a cheerful voice saying ” welcome to McDonald’s would you like to try a hot mocha?”. I respond “Yes, can I have a large mocha please?” and the same voice comes back with “I’m sorry sir our mocha machine is broken”. I was a bit surprised but then again this is McDonalds we are talking about.



This person at the window was obviously not in the moment when he was taking my order and didn’t try to offer a free beverage or an alternative to appease the customer. He was just doing his job and going through the motions.



Be honest with yourself. How often do you go through the motions when you are entertaining? “oh….that song is good enough to play next…it’s just dinner music” or to me the worst offense is the generic announcement for a father daughter or mother son dance. Don’t get me wrong…..I’ve been there and done that but refuse to ever do it again. I have too much respect for that relationship and moment to allow it to happen again and so should you. How do you sum up 20 plus years of a father daughter or mother son relationship in just 15-30 seconds? It’s HARD….very difficult.



Here are 3 steps to help you avoid the generic presentation at your next event.



1. Interview your client and parent ahead of time. Ask them their favorite memories with the other, what they look forward to with them and any special things they share together.



2. Study your notes about the couple and their families in the days leading up to the event. This way the information will be second nature to you and you won’t have to flip through papers to find the necessary information when you need it.



3. Be in the moment. You’ve done the prep work, internalized their information and now it’s time to have your TALENT shine. Understand what this moment MEANS to this family…to these people. Why are they there? Why are YOU there? The answer to those questions holds the key to increased referrals and an exploding celebrity status for you as the go to company in your market.



I hope these steps are helpful for you to get in the zone and deliver at your next event.



Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

