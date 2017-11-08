Be Competitive, Not Complacent

It can be a tough world out there for a mobile DJ. An over saturated market, a society that often parodies our job, and the ignorance of many of our potential clients. Running a business, let alone one that provides you with a viable income, is no easy task. Many DJs claim it can’t be done; to them, DJing is nothing more than a hobby, side job, or “passion” and not a true way of earning a living. But yet, examples abound of DJs who are doing just that; making a very respectable life for themselves through mixing music, entertaining others, and creating memories. In my mind, one of the things that separates the pessimists from the achievers is complacency.

The good ol’ Merriam-Webster defines complacency as “self-satisfaction especially when accompanied by unawareness of actual dangers or deficiencies.” It’s pretty easy to become satisfied with ourselves when we receive 5 star Wedding Wire reviews and a referral or two. The “danger” that the dictionary speaks of, however, is being overly satisfied to the point that we stop seeking to improve ourselves. I don’t think anyone is completely immune to it. After all, it requires effort to be willing to rehearse your MC abilities or pull your lighting out on your day off to program. It takes money to buy a ticket to a seminar or purchase instructional DVDs. But in my mind, that’s what separates those that are competitive in their market from those that fall behind. A wise mentor once told me that “there’s no growth in the comfort zone, and no comfort in the growth zone.” Stepping beyond our areas of expertise is never comfortable, but it makes all the difference in the continued development of our skills and abilities. There’s probably no harm in a well deserved break after a crazy wedding season, but never let a dozen crazy weddings cause your performance to become stale.

Are you ready to step out of your comfort zone and learn something new?

Jordan Nelson ( 23 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.