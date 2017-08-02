Be club-ready with the DJM-750MK2!

Four Sound Color FX and selected Beat FX with parameter control and FX Frequency, all allowing you to add creative flair to your performances. Warm, high-quality audio comes thanks to the DJM-750MK2’s 64-bit digital signal processor which uses dithering technology, plus its 32-bit A/D converter and 32-bit D/A converter.
For the flexibility to connect different types of FX units and create the sounds you want, choose from AUX or Insert send/return. You can use software that supports iOS devices and use apps of – including effectors, synthesizers and samplers, and combine them with the DJM-750MK2’s internal FX. Simple connection via a USB cable ensures high-quality sound.
Find out more at https://www.pioneerdj.com/en-us/product/mixer/djm-750mk2/black/overview/
