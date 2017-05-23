Be a problem solver, not a salesman.

Sales: Listening and solving potential client problems
As DJ’s we’re very passionate about music and entertaining a crowd. We get that amazing adrenaline rush when a packed dance floor is having a big reaction to a song we played or something we said. The unfortunate fact is that many DJ’s out there, from newbies to veterans, struggle immensely with the sales process. In this article I would like to share a very simple mistake that most of us make. Something that might seem so very basic, but if you make this one change I promise you will see an increase in your closing rate.
Many of us got into this business as performers and not as business men or women. Most of us started out with little to no business background at all, but we’ve had to quickly become business professionals. This directly applies to the sales process. So often we go in with a car salesman mentality and get so excited to share everything that we have to offer. Starting the meeting by saying “We offer DJ, Photo Booth, Up-lighting, Monograms, etc!”, and we fail to even ask what the client wants or needs. I’ll be the first to admit that I was the worst at this. I was talking way too much and not letting the client express their needs. I would sell myself so much that by the end of the consultation the clients were so overwhelmed that they didn’t even know what to say or what to ask.
If I can give you one tip to closing more sales, it would be to listen and ask questions. More specifically, listen for problems that you can help finding a solution to. You don’t need to sell, sell, sell. You just need to listen. Ask your clients “When was the last time you went to a wedding? What do you remember about that wedding? What did you like and dislike? What things would you change?”. Their responses to those questions will give you all the information that you need to make their wedding dreams come true. Find solutions to the things that they didn’t like at weddings that they’ve been to in the past or things they would’ve changed. It’s that simple!
