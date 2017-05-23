Be a problem solver, not a salesman.

Sales: Listening and solving potential client problems

As DJ’s we’re very passionate about music and entertaining a crowd. We get that amazing adrenaline rush when a packed dance floor is having a big reaction to a song we played or something we said. The unfortunate fact is that many DJ’s out there, from newbies to veterans, struggle immensely with the sales process. In this article I would like to share a very simple mistake that most of us make. Something that might seem so very basic, but if you make this one change I promise you will see an increase in your closing rate.

Many of us got into this business as performers and not as business men or women. Most of us started out with little to no business background at all, but we’ve had to quickly become business professionals. This directly applies to the sales process. So often we go in with a car salesman mentality and get so excited to share everything that we have to offer. Starting the meeting by saying “We offer DJ, Photo Booth, Up-lighting, Monograms, etc!”, and we fail to even ask what the client wants or needs. I’ll be the first to admit that I was the worst at this. I was talking way too much and not letting the client express their needs. I would sell myself so much that by the end of the consultation the clients were so overwhelmed that they didn’t even know what to say or what to ask.

If I can give you one tip to closing more sales, it would be to listen and ask questions. More specifically, listen for problems that you can help finding a solution to. You don’t need to sell, sell, sell. You just need to listen. Ask your clients “When was the last time you went to a wedding? What do you remember about that wedding? What did you like and dislike? What things would you change?”. Their responses to those questions will give you all the information that you need to make their wedding dreams come true. Find solutions to the things that they didn’t like at weddings that they’ve been to in the past or things they would’ve changed. It’s that simple!

Jesse Swanson ( 1 Posts Born and raised in small town Iowa I had a love for music and performing from a very young age. I started playing drums at 8 yeas old. I was in a few bands and played lots of shows before all the band members moved away and I found DJing as my way to stay in touch with music and stay on the performance stage. I did my first event at 19 years old and about 2 years into DJing bars and parties I started getting asked to DJ weddings. I fell in love with the wedding industry from the beginning. Seeing the smiles and catering to all age ranges. I also loved the challenge of knowing that so much of the success of their wedding day is in my hands. Fast forward to today and I’ve been in business for over 15 years and have been full-time for about 4 of those. I now run Chaos Productions DJ and Photo Booth Service in Omaha, NE and I’ve transitioned in to multi-op and currently run 5 setups. I’m huge on consistency when it comes to my company so all of my employees setups and performances are very similar with their own little twists. My long term goal is to be able to give back to the DJ community and share my passion and experiences with others who want to make this their career. Sharing the lessons I’ve learned and the mistakes I’ve made along the way in hopes to make it easier for the next generation of wedding entertainers.