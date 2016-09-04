Bad Review? Turn a 1 star review into a 5 star experience for future clients.

Online reviews are the lifeblood of any business in this day and age. People rely on what they see on social media, search engines, and review sites like WeddingWire and Yelp to choose their products and services. But with the increased accessibility for readers to see reviews, there is also a good possibility for less than stellar reviews to be seen. But good and bad aside, it’s exposure. And when it comes to marketing, exposure is EVERYTHING.

Networking is still king when it comes to marketing your business because you let others do the selling for you but, online, it would appear that all DJs are created equal. The internet has been described as the great equalizer. You and I know the truth about the differences between one DJ to the next but to the general public, for the most part, you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all.

Reviews are a great way for the non-referred client to get a taste of what their experience might be like before booking a service. If they are looking soley at price, reviews may not matter. But for those who wish to truly invest in their entertainment, reviews are everything. As I’ve learned over the last year, having gleaming 5 star reviews isn’t everything. You would think from a client standpoint that he who has the most 5 stars, wins the client. But that isn’t always the case. Clients are smart and nobody is perfect. We are all human. So there is an expectation that someone might not be 100% happy 100% of the time.

So what do you do if you get a poor review from a client?

It’s all in how you approach the situation. We’ve all heard the phrase, “It takes years to earn a client’s business but only seconds to lose one.” This couldn’t be more true when it comes to reviews. The first thing to do when addressing a less than stellar review online is to read it very carefully. Read it in it’s entirety to make sure you truly understand the perspective of the writer. Then, check to make sure that the writer is actually a client of yours. (Even clients make mistakes too!) Once you’ve verified that it’s your client that left the review, take a moment to think back about the event and re-trace your steps. Ask yourself, was there anything I missed? Is there something I could have done to better serve the needs of the client? Take personal accountability.

And along with taking personal accountability, take a deep breath because the next step is very important. Stay positive.

It’s very easy to fall into the trap of lashing out against a poor review but as grandma always says, “You get more bees with honey.” When drafting a response to the review, take time to address each one of the client’s concerns and if you are in the wrong, apologize for the inconvenience. And finally, thank them for taking the time to leave you a review. Understand that this review is a learning experience to you on what you can do to prevent future reviews like this one from re-occurring.

When a future client reads the poor review, they will be met with mixed emotions and have some reservation when looking into the possibility of hiring you however, if you give a positive and honest response, they will know how much you truly value your business and the clients you serve. That some times means more than the 100 5 star reviews that they read before coming to this one. Events are un-predictable. Take care of business and never let them see you sweat. You are a professional.

