Back to School: Part 1 – Podcasts and Audiobooks

Just like that, summer is winding down and it’s back to school time. In our society we focus so much on “getting a good education” which got me thinking. Why do we expect our children and youth to learn about so many different facts, formulas, and equations, but how often do adults take the opportunity to further their education? How often do we, as DJ’s and event professionals, seek more knowledge to better our service and abilities. In our line of work, we have a wide range of areas which we can learn about i.e. sales, performance, business skills, networking, and more.

We live in a time where we have so many sources of education like books, audiobooks, conferences, online articles, podcasts, and YouTube videos, just to name a few. With so many ways to learn more and improve on our craft, are we doing everything we can do to be our best? Not only are there so many ways to learn, but a lot of these educational avenues are free or quite inexpensive.

Let’s talk about podcasts. Admittedly, I am one of those people I used to look oddly at, you know, the guy in public with earbuds or bluetooth on. But, with all of the great content these days, why not take in some education while grocery shopping or running errands? There are a few podcasts right now that I’m aware of that are worth every second of listening to. Stop what you’re doing and head over to your smartphone’s podcast store and start subscribing to (in no particular order) “The PhDJ Podcast” with Joe Bunn and Mike Walter, “Mobile DJ Tips Podcast” with DJ Shri, and “Creating Connections for Event Pros” with Mitch Taylor and Vickie Musni. Each one is unique in terms of style and subject matter and are excellent educational tools. I’m sure there are some other good ones out there, but for me right now these are a great wealth of knowledge and an excellent way to get re-excited if you feel like you’re in a rut.

Another great learning experience I’ve found recently is the audiobook. Every device and format has them now, they are rather inexpensive, and so easy to obtain. Another great feature of audiobooks is the suggestions that you can get from the audiobook store based on your interests, so you can be exposed to other titles that you might not have necessarily known about, otherwise. If you don’t do anything else today, take just a few minutes for yourself, and your business, and download some new audio to your mobile device which you can apply to your business.

Justin Reid ( 6 Posts Justin Reid has always had a huge love of music. At nineteen years old, the passion for music was met with the opportunity to get into the mobile DJ business. Fourteen years later, Justin has performed countless events at private events and nightclubs in and around Greenville, SC. As the owner of Uptown Entertainment, he specializes in creating fun and unique events, with a concentration in weddings. With a B.A. in Graphic Design and his experience in the world of private entertainment, Justin has an affinity for branding and marketing for small business, especially event and wedding-related businesses.