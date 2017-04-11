Award-Winning djay Pro App Arrives on Windows 10, Integrating Spotify and Fully Leveraging Microsoft Surface Studio

(MUNICH, Germany) – April 10, 2017 – Algoriddim, creators of the world’s best selling DJ app with over 30 million downloads, today released djay Pro for Windows. The acclaimed DJ software has been recreated from the ground up for Windows 10, specifically leveraging the unique capabilities of the Microsoft Surface lineup. djay Pro delivers a unique experience that bridges desktop and touch interaction while seamlessly integrating with iTunes and Spotify, allowing users to mix millions of songs instantly.
“We’re thrilled to unveil djay Pro for Windows,” said Karim Morsy, CEO of Algoriddim. “Our mission has been to open up DJing to everyone. By introducing our app to Windows users for the first time, djay Pro has become a truly universal, cross-platform solution for all DJs. With direct access to Spotify and a native Windows 10 look and feel, djay Pro is the ultimate performance tool to mix music on Windows.”
“We are extremely delighted to see the award-winning djay Pro app come to the Windows Store,” said Adam Denning, Partner Group Program Manager at Microsoft. “This app showcases the power available for developers to build beautiful and engaging apps with the Universal Windows Platform. For us on the Windows Bridge for iOS team, it has been amazing to work with the brilliant minds at Algoriddim. Just as Algoriddim will create a world where every person can be an artist and bring their digital media to life, the Windows 10 Creators Update will empower everyone to create and share their best work.”
Over the past 10 years, Algoriddim established itself as a leading innovator of DJ software, winning numerous awards across multiple platforms. Partnering with top tier brands, Algoriddim has made DJing accessible to millions of users around the globe. djay Pro opens a new chapter for DJs on Windows as the first solution with native Spotify integration, including innovative features such as Surface Dial integration and a truly native Windows 10 experience.
Surface Studio and Surface Dial Integration
djay Pro fully leverages Surface Studio with its beautiful PixelSense display and it’s the first app to support location-aware Surface Dial integration. With Surface Dial users can browse their music library, scratch, scrub, loop, and precisely adjust knobs and filters on screen and for each deck individually, providing a first-of-its-kind interaction paradigm to DJs.
Built for Windows 10
djay Pro is built from the ground up as a native Windows 10 app using the Universal Windows Platform (UWP). By leveraging this modern foundation, users will be able to install the app through the Windows Store with a single click, requiring no additional setup. It can seamlessly leverage all available input methods such as keyboard, mouse, touch, pen, MIDI controllers, and the new Surface Dial to give the best possible control of all of djay Pro’s features.
Bridging Desktop and Touch
To take advantage of Algoriddim’s existing world-class technology for high-performance graphics, audio, and hardware integrations, djay Pro for Windows was built in collaboration with Microsoft using the Windows Bridge for iOS project. This enabled creating a truly cross-platform app that bridges desktop and touch devices, while at the same time feeling completely native on Windows 10. Its deep integration with the Windows platform delivers an immersive experience with low-latency audio, smooth graphics, and plug-and-play hardware support.
Spotify Integration
djay Pro is the first DJ software on Windows with official Spotify integration. It allows DJs to directly access their Spotify accounts to find, play, and mix millions of songs in pristine sound quality with up to 320 kbps. Its extensive integration with Spotify’s Browse section provides curated playlists for DJs to instantly discover new music by mood, genre, and popularity. Using Match, an innovative feature that recommends tracks that go well with what the DJ is currently playing, users get an instant selection of tracks based on danceability, BPM, key, music style, and how well the song mixes with the currently playing track.
Hardware Integration
djay Pro integrates seamlessly with existing professional DJ hardware. In addition to supporting over 60 MIDI controllers out of the box by manufacturers such as Pioneer DJ, Numark, Reloop, and others, djay Pro also includes an advanced MIDI Learn system. This enables users to map each hardware control on their device to individual actions in djay Pro and customize their setup to match their style and performance needs.
Official Video
Website
http://www.algoriddim.com/djay-pro-windows
Free Trial
https://www.algoriddim.com/djay-pro-windows/download
Windows Store Link
http://www.algoriddim.com/store/djay-pro-windows
Pricing
djay Pro for Windows is available now for $49.99 (US) from the Windows Store . Requirements
djay Pro for Windows is compatible with any PC running Windows 10 Desktop Version 1607 or later.
djay + Spotify
A Spotify Premium subscription is required to access the Spotify music catalog. A 30 day free trial of Spotify Premium is available to djay users: http://www.spotify.com/djay
To learn more about using djay with Spotify visit http://www.algoriddim.com/spotify
About djay
djay, downloaded by over 30 million users, is the world’s best selling DJ app and winner of two Apple Design Awards. Available for desktop and mobile devices, it is used by millions of music enthusiasts and professional DJs around the globe. Seamlessly integrated with iTunes and Spotify, djay gives users access to millions of songs instantly. djay also provides a rich hardware ecosystem from industry-leading partners enabling users to connect professional DJ gear to the app.
About Algoriddim
Algoriddim, founded in 2006, creates world-class music and video applications for desktop and mobile devices. Our mission is to eliminate the boundaries between consumer and professional-level software to create a world where every person can be an artist and bring their digital media to life.
