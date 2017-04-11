Award-Winning djay Pro App Arrives on Windows 10, Integrating Spotify and Fully Leveraging Microsoft Surface Studio

(MUNICH, Germany) – April 10, 2017 – Algoriddim, creators of the world’s best selling DJ app with over 30 million downloads, today released djay Pro for Windows. The acclaimed DJ software has been recreated from the ground up for Windows 10, specifically leveraging the unique capabilities of the Microsoft Surface lineup. djay Pro delivers a unique experience that bridges desktop and touch interaction while seamlessly integrating with iTunes and Spotify, allowing users to mix millions of songs instantly.

“We’re thrilled to unveil djay Pro for Windows,” said Karim Morsy, CEO of Algoriddim. “Our mission has been to open up DJing to everyone. By introducing our app to Windows users for the first time, djay Pro has become a truly universal, cross-platform solution for all DJs. With direct access to Spotify and a native Windows 10 look and feel, djay Pro is the ultimate performance tool to mix music on Windows.”

“We are extremely delighted to see the award-winning djay Pro app come to the Windows Store,” said Adam Denning, Partner Group Program Manager at Microsoft. “This app showcases the power available for developers to build beautiful and engaging apps with the Universal Windows Platform. For us on the Windows Bridge for iOS team, it has been amazing to work with the brilliant minds at Algoriddim. Just as Algoriddim will create a world where every person can be an artist and bring their digital media to life, the Windows 10 Creators Update will empower everyone to create and share their best work.”

Over the past 10 years, Algoriddim established itself as a leading innovator of DJ software, winning numerous awards across multiple platforms. Partnering with top tier brands, Algoriddim has made DJing accessible to millions of users around the globe. djay Pro opens a new chapter for DJs on Windows as the first solution with native Spotify integration, including innovative features such as Surface Dial integration and a truly native Windows 10 experience.