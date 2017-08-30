Avoiding “Light Show Explosion Syndrome”

This article contains excerpts from the author’s book “The Essential Guide to Building a Mobile DJ Light Show,” a step-by-step guide to building a professional, eye-catching light show for the mobile DJ. Check it out here.

Making business decisions requires forethought and planning. It also requires taking a step back and looking at your business from another person’s point of view, such as a client or another vendor. How should my website look? How will I answer the “price” question from potential clients? Many of us take the time to run through different scenarios and options that will affect our image and presentation when it comes to sales, music, or dress. Unfortunately, many DJs don’t apply the same level of effort when they provide lighting to their clients.

You’ve either seen it or you’ve done it (I’m not judging); a DJ with a lopsided lighting tripod behind the booth, random fixtures hanging at all angles, the odd light on the corner of the table and the one on the floor under the speaker. I refer to this condition as a “light show explosion syndrome.” Here are some great examples.

Why does it happen, and does anyone look at that and go “Hey that looks professional”?

Trust me, no one does.

What’s most likely happening is that the DJ thinks that having more lights (and thus a “better” light show) takes precedence over the actual setup looking professional. I have bad news for that DJ: it doesn’t. In fact, at a wedding reception, more time will be spent looking at the mess of lights and cables surrounding you than at the colored dots on the floor during the hour or two of dancing.

Everyone should take the time every once in a while to step back and look at their setup from a guest’s perspective. Is it easy on the eye? Appealing? Most importantly, does it look like the DJ took any time to consider where he was placing his lights? Are they serving a purpose or just there because his package said he includes lights?

Lights are a phenomenal tool to enhance the atmosphere of an event, and I’m all for having more! But please, don’t fall prey to “Light Show Explosion Syndrome.” Put in the time to think, evaluate, and plan a professional way to set up and utilize your lights and you will stand out from the crowd.

Jordan Nelson ( 13 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school in a similar fashion to many other DJs, with a pair of cheap speakers, a dual CD mixer, and a few sound-activated lights. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,200/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan is currently a pre-med student at the U while he continues to run his successful business delivering high-quality entertainment to couples, schools, and corporations along the Wasatch Front. He developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.