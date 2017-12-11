AVANTE Audio Announces Chuck Green as Sales Manager

To coincide with the release of its Achromic Series of high quality active loudspeaker cabinets, AVANTE Audio has announced the appointment of Chuck Green as its Sales Manager. Part of the ADJ Group of Companies, AVANTE Audio is a new professional audio brand born from a passion for audio excellence that is already generating worldwide acclaim.

Having spent most of his life playing music, Chuck Green started out as a sound engineer while still in High School. He provided PA services for live bands at a wide variety of venues and developed a love for the industry that eventually developed into a career. During his twenties, he worked in music stores, managing two different PA departments, and building up a wealth of live audio contacts and experience. He then joined the ADJ Group where he has spent the last 15 years working in a variety of roles, most recently that of International Sales Manager.

Now also taking on the role of Sales Manager for AVANTE Audio, Chuck will be responsible for providing worldwide sales support for the brand. He has already spent the summer demonstrating the new Achromic Series at a variety of trade shows and dedicated Listening Sessions across the USA where the speakers have been enthusiastically received by potential users impressed by their audio quality, advanced features and attractive pricing.

“I have always hoped to help further the ADJ Group’s desire to step up into the Pro Audio world,” enthused Chuck. “I have seen how the company has made quality professional products more attainable for working musicians, DJs, production companies and churches, and I think AVANTE is really going to help these core groups of customers reach the next level in audio performance. I can’t express how excited I am now that the first Achromic Series units are landing with customers!”

The Achromic Series speakers offer powerful output, detailed audio clarity, built-in DSP and sleek exterior designs. There are three full-range cabinets in the product line-up – the 10-inch A10, 12-inch A12, and 15-inch A15 – all featuring Bi-Amped, high efficiency fan-cooled Class A/B switching power amps for the highs and potent Class D power amps for the low end. These full range models are complimented by two active DSP-controlled sub options with configurable output directivity. The A15S features a 15-inch woofer, while the A18S is fitted with an 18-inch woofer, and both offer large 3-inch voice coils. Both models also feature a powerful integrated Class D amplifier that delivers an impressive 1600 Watts of power.

“AVANTE Audio is an exciting new division of the ADJ Group of Companies,” commented group President, Toby Velazquez. “AVANTE believes in producing high quality audio products – that offer both sonic and aesthetic beauty – at attainable prices. The overwhelmingly positive response from everyone who has heard the Achromic Series so far attests that is exactly what we have achieved. I know that this exceptional new line of active speakers is going to prove hugely popular and I am confident that Chuck Green is perfectly placed to spearhead the establishment of AVANTE within the marketplace. Chuck is a long-standing and highly-valued member of our team who has a wealth of pro audio experience and sales insight that will allow him to fully support our existing, as well as future, AVANTE customer base.”

The full Achromic Series is now shipping worldwide and will be available for demonstration at many leading pro audio retailers. AVANTE Audio will also be hosting more dedicated Listening Session events over the coming months to give as many professional audio users as possible the chance to hear the full potential of the Achromic speakers for themselves.

