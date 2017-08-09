Audio Bit Depth and Sample Rate

In today’s world, nearly all audio is digital at some point between it’s capture, reproduction and amplification. There are terms that are often tossed around, but seldom understood. Bit Depth and Sample Rate are two such terms, and both are fairly self-explanatory when we break them down.
Sample Rate determines how often a digital slice is taken of an analog signal. A higher sample rate means more slices are taken per second. The Nyquist theorem states that the sample rate should be twice that of the highest produced frequency. The human hearing range is approximated at 20 Hertz (Hz) to 20,000 Hz, therefore, a sampling rate of at least 40,000 Hz would be necessary. CDs, and subsequently MP3s have a sampling rate of 44,100 Hz as defined by the Red Book standard. In the professional audio realm most devices are 48,000 or 96,000 Hz. Those are typical values for digital audio transports as well, such as MADI or Dante.
Bit Depth is a measure of how “deep” each slice of data is. As the illustration shows, the more “boxes” in that slice, the more accurate the reproduced sound is going to be to the original analog audio. This is due to the amount of dynamic range afforded by the bid depth. A CD has a bit depth of 16, which allows for approximately 90 dB of dynamic range, whereas the MADI digital audio transport allows for up to 24 bits and Dante now offers up to 32 bit. The greater the dynamic range, the greater the signal to noise ratio is going to be.
The short summary here is that the higher each number is, the higher the quality the audio is going to be. However, bear in mind a chain is only as weak as it’s weakest link. The quality of the signal will be limited to the lowest values at any point in the audio signal chain. There’s also a point of diminishing returns. It’s very unlikely anyone will be able to identify an audible difference between 48k and 96k or 24 bit and 32 bit on a DJ system.
(Illustrations courtesy of Audinate)
