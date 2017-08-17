Artistry Part 2

This week we continue the second part of our article on Artistry with the 3rd and 4th of our words, Props and Inspiration

Your props are your microphone, sound equipment, lighting, photo booth…whatever you can use to your advantage to help create whatever it is you want to create. Your script once again is time. The finite time that a couple has that evening in which to tell their story and the days that you and they have leading up from after they hire me until the day they say I do.



Your inspiration should be your why. Why do you do what you do? Love of people, music, money (evil necessity and certainly IMO should NOT be your primary motivator)…If you don’t know your WHY it’s impossible to be the best artist you can possibly be. Your stage is simply wherever you are when you are trying or wanting to create. No red velvet curtain required. Anything is possible and you aren’t limited by society’s walls when you think like an artist. There really is NO box…stop trying to think outside of it. Your props are whatever you have handy at the time that allows you to express yourself more freely creatively and get your point across more effectively. They can literally be ANYTHING. Once again….your script is time. The one thing we have in this world that is finite is time.



Time waits for no man…especially artists. Thoughts, phenomenal ideas are fleeting, floating around in your brain until inspiration strikes and this is why it’s so important as expressive artists that when the moment hits us we have the props necessary to help us channel that creative energy so we can affect positive change in the world around us. Technology today makes that more readily accessible but in the past journals or scraps of paper took the place of the Notes feature in my iPhone or iPad.



I urge you…get out and create. Follow your passions. A public THANK YOU is in order here to Bill Hermann and Jason Jones, Mark and Rebecca Ferrell, Kyle Cease and everyone who has ever inspired me to directly create for my couples while indirectly creating this life that I’m so blessed to live. Here’s to you always being able to capture that inspiration and release that creative energy in a positive direction to affect change in the world.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

