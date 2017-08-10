Artistry Part 1

Artistry



My dear friend and mentor Bill Hermann during his workshop “The Entertainment Experience” recently reminded me (and all attendees) of the Shakespearean quote from “As You Like It” written nearly 400 years ago



“All the world’s a stage

And all the men and women merely players

They have their exits and entrances

And one man in his time plays many parts”



An artist needs 4 things in order to create. Script, Props, Stage and Inspiration. Ever written a love note and passed it in school or wrote a poem or nice card to a loved one? In that moment, you were an artist and proved that you ARE one as well. Here…I’ll prove it to you.



Let’s go reverse order. Your inspiration is the feelings that you have or had for that person. Whatever emotion is evoked in your thoughts of that person is what drives you to take action and express yourself to them through any medium available to you in that brief moment in time that you take action. Your stage quite simply is that piece of paper or card that was the final product of your creative expression. Your props were the writing utensil, brain and heart that you used to transfer those non verbal feelings into meaningful words. Your script is simply time. YOU, dear reader, are an artist. Did you know this? Better yet…do you believe it? Let’s look at this in the DJ world and I’ll share myself for an example with you about my artistry when it comes to performing at wedding receptions.



My inspiration is LOVE. The love my couples have for each other…their families, friends and loved ones that are there to celebrate. The love a Father and Mother have for their Daughter and Son…how to condense 20 some years of life into 4 minutes challenges me creatively. How to truly express the brides and grooms personality to their guests in a way that everyone feels more included? Inspiration also comes from other DJs who imitate offerings I’ve created and that pushes me to continually innovate and embrace technology which allows me to stay on the cutting edge.



My stage could quite literally be the stage that I’m on that night yet I (nor you) don’t have to limit yourself. Use the entire space you are occupying that night to create and relate to your audience. Use a secondary entrance to bring the bride and groom into the room is one thing I LOVE to do and adds the element of surprise to your events, keeping people on the edge of their seats wondering “What’s next?”

What’s next? Come stop by next week for the continuation of this article.



Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

