Articulate Value Before Giving A Price (2 of 2)

Following on from last week, compared to price alone the cheap flowers would save the bride a fistful of pounds, but in this case, the price has not revealed the full picture. And if the bride met you and you were able to tell her about the extra value and differences linked to your flowers versus the cheaper ones, do you think she may buy from you instead? Especially if by asking questions you found out that:

1. It was important to the bride to have unique organic flowers because she sincerely believed in reducing toxic chemical usage.

2. She was concerned about the ozone depletion.

3. A beautiful deep aroma was important to her.

4. The bride wanted to give them away after the wedding to guests and wanted them to last as long as possible.

By inviting her to your flower shop, Mrs Prospect will be able to visualise how her venue will look in a much more persuasive and influential way than would be impossible by phone. You and I both know that weddings are emotional, not logical purchases, and you’d be able to place her in an emotional state allowing the bride to see, feel, smell and touch for herself how your flowers would match her needs. So when all is said and done, which flowers do you think the bride will end up buying now that she can make a better-informed decision?

The art of marketing and ultimately sales is articulating persuasive information in a way that resonates with your avatar. Learn to do this masterfully, and you will never be without brides wanting to book you.

The price is never at the top of the list of deciding factors for discerning couples. Factors like quality, hiring expert industry leaders, certainty of perfection, luxury, impressive outcomes are. Don’t get me wrong, the price is important but it is never number one. Never. Higher paying brides and grooms buy on emotions, wants and feelings, rarely logic and if your wedding experience aligns with her desires your avatar will pay what it takes to secure you. It’s down to your marketing and sales skills to ensure the matchmaking that ties the knot.

If you operate at the high-end, it is essential for you to develop the art of price deflection until you’ve had an opportunity to explain your value first if you want to increase your conversion rate.

And you do this by asking for the meeting, but explain why you want one. Create a captivating message that grabs the attention of your couple, heightens desire for your signature wedding experience and gives them just enough to excite a keen interest in you but leaves them wanting to meet you to discover more.

Terry Lewis ( 31 Posts Terry Lewis Biography

2009

I started my professional wedding DJ career.

2011 – 2014

I won 6 Best Wedding DJ Awards, including Best Wedding DJ in England. During this period I also became a preferred supplier at more than 50 venues from Mayfair in London to the suburbs. And had the honour of performing at international weddings.

2015 – Date

I sit as a judge for the Wedding Industry Awards (the largest and most respected in the UK), and as a condition of accepting the role, I am no longer permitted to compete.

2015

I began my keynote speaking career at BPM Birmingham run by Mark Walsh & Eddie Short. Since then I have given motivational and educational talks at DJ associations such as NADJ and for leading Wedding Industry Networking groups.

2015

To facilitate my role as a mentor and coach, I launched a new company called Wedding Marketing Mastery, and created a world class 1-1 training program. It’s built from

the ground up and designed to oversubscribe a wedding suppliers business at above average fees.

2016

I published my 1st book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’ – Available on Amazon and read from London to Sydney.

About my training

I realised that to get above average results in the DJ and wedding industry, you need to help those you serve, get what they want to get. If you can do this in a remarkable way you will succeed in any endeavour.

About me

I am a father to four children and 2 step children. I am in love with my wonderful partner Julie whose support I could not do without. We love travel, entertainment and fine wines!

I am also the co-founder of The GAAP Orphanage Foundation, our work helps orphans and abandoned children in Africa.