It is remarkably easy to blend in with the crowd, and too many of us do it unconsciously. With dozens and possibly hundreds of DJs in most markets today, what can be done to give you or I the edge needed to shine above the rest? Is it buying the newest gear, mastering the smoothest song transition, or designing the slickest business card? Or is it something else?

I contend that more important than all the skills you an acquire or all the gear you can own is your willingness to go out of your way to be different.

If where you live is anything like where I live, “DJs” are a dime a dozen and without knowing it the majority of them act the same; they all make similar promises to clients, boast the same way to venues, and treat other vendors in a predictable manner.

“We’ve got 20 years of experience and a fog machine!”

“If you have a preferred vendor list we’d love to be on it! Here’s our card.”

“Here’s my business card, I hope we get to work together again!”

Here’s a newsflash: every DJ is saying and doing those same things. Without even thinking about it, those DJs blend right into the ever-growing crowd of mobile DJs vying for the attention of brides and grooms, corporations, venues, photographers, and others.

So are you willing to go out of your way to be different?

I’ll be honest, it won’t be easy. Instead of just showing up to a venue and shoving a business card in the host’s face it might require that you print a well-formatted timeline for them. Instead of a quick “Thank You” text after a photographer sends you a referral you might have to buy them a gift card and write them a hand-written note. In place of simply sending your bio and some photos to a local influencer or company owner you might have to take them to lunch and get to know them personally. Instead of saying to yourself “I don’t have time to make it to the networking meeting” you might have to go out of your way to throw on some nice clothes and drive to the chamber of commerce.

Whether you are going out of your way to make someone’s day easier or just showing them that you care, people appreciate (and remember) those that go above and beyond the “norm.” The more that you go out of your way to make your interactions with others about them and not you the more you will stand out.

Jordan Nelson ( 24 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.