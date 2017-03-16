Are you naked in front of your clients?



You should be. But Mitch…I don’t want to be naked in front of my clients…are you kidding me? Of course…I’m not talking about actually physically being naked but letting yourself truly be exposed. Sharing the real “you”. Many of us put up a “business” front of who we are. Your clients (the ones who still choose to book you even though you weren’t genuine in the first place with them) are missing out. You miss sales, you miss referrals…you miss connections…you miss LIFE. Why? All because you aren’t comfortable in your own skin to let someone in to know the real you.



Let’s face it…you’re giving up your Friday/Saturday/Sunday away from your loved ones and family to spend it with a stranger and their loved ones and family. Yes you may LOVE what you do but shouldn’t you also LOVE the people you work with (not for). Don’t miss that last statement. Work WITH – NOT for. When you work WITH your clients you come together to collaborate and create an experience that is uniquely them. You partner with them because you WANT to – this isn’t just an opportunity for you to make a few hundred dollars on a Saturday night. When you are REAL with them and they with you, you get closer to the understanding and meaning of their event and the golden opportunity that sits before you that evening with your clients surrounded by all of their friends and family. That opportunity is one of connection, especially if it is with an ideal client. Strive to establish a REAL connection with every client, every time and sales just became a WHOLE lot easier.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours click here and send Mitch a friend request.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

