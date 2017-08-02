Are you easy? We always talk about how easy we want to make things for prospects and customers. But do you ever look at how easy you make things for your own team? How easy is it for your team to handle the day to day things that shouldn’t require you or the help from someone else? If your team was asked about the way you do business, would they rave about how easy it is or grumble about how damn difficult you make it?

A growing company is always going to incur some new red tape as it matures, that’s part of business growth. However, making things time consuming because you think it is “stream- lining,” might not be the best bet. And on the other side of the coin, you may be too easy. If you are too lax, your team learns they can get away with doing whatever they want while you are pretty much clueless.

There is a happy medium.

Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at http://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/184