You influence the public perception of your brand every moment, of every day, in so many ways it is impossible to count. If you are in business for yourself, who YOU are is tied to your brand as much as your glossy marketing materials.

Are YOU as glossy as your marketing materials?

When it comes to brand awareness for my company, Special Request Weddings, each and every little thing I do makes an impression on my company. Every time I come into contact with another human being, I add to my company’s brand. But the important thought to consider is, am I adding positive or negative influences to the public perception of my brand?

I am adding to my brand all of the time and everywhere I go, regardless of:

the time and day (morning, weekend, night, etc.)

the location (at the shopping mall, on Facebook, stepping outside to pick up the mail, going to the bank, etc.)

the people I interact with (friends, the person at the fast food drive through, the plumber at my house, etc.)

My brand, because I work for myself, is ME.

As trivial as this might sound, I AM my brand.

I might polish my brand with a nice website, or promote it with colourful and happy brochures, or use sleek looking business cards for sharing at networking events. But if my marketing materials outshine who I am, success might only survive short term, if it materializes at all.

The sloppy looking fool buying cucumbers and tomatoes at the grocery store…yep, that’s adding to my brand.

The overly anxious person in too much of a hurry at the drive through window who lets his impatience get the best of him while paying for his burger…yep, that’s adding to my brand.

The insensitive customer trying to haggle a better deal on the new sofa that his wife wants…yep, that’s adding to my brand.

You influence the public perception of your brand every day.

With the public.

With every inquiry.

With your customers.

With your customer’s Mom.

With your industry colleagues.

With the person filling your car with gas.

With that friend-of-a-friend who read your comment on Facebook.

With that said, are YOU as glossy as your marketing materials?

~ Dave

Dave Ternier ( 19 Posts Dave Ternier began his DJ career in 1997 as a self taught, part time, mobile DJ. Since 2011, Dave has gone full time as a single operator DJ/MC for his company, Special Request Weddings. He is a proud Canadian DJ, MC, member of the CPDJA and recipient of the international WED Guild® certification. Family life is kept busy alongside his beautiful wife Kathryn and their two daughters, Kiana and Marika. Dave is also the founding author of www.aDJthought.com, an industry blog focused exclusively on mobile wedding DJs.