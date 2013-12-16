Are You a Sunflower..or a blade of grass?

Sunflowers are big and bold in yellows and scalded oranges colors. They can grow to 10 feet or more. The sunflower looks stunning and virtually everywhere it is planted, it stands out from all the average flowers. The sunflower literally stands up and says, look at me, I am different, I am unique, I am the one you want! On the other hand, a blade of grass, is just average, lost there in the lawn.

What does this have to do with sales? Not a lot, but it does have to do with you and your company. Do you stand out among the average? Are the products and services that you offer truly unique and better than what you perceived competition offers? Are you the one that people notice first in your market or business segment? If you are not, you need to find out why not. You must seek out ways to become the “sunflower” in the field of average plain blades of grass.

The unique selling proposition (USP), or unique selling point, is a marketing concept first proposed as a theory to explain a pattern in successful advertising campaigns of the early 1940s. The USP is that thing, or things that you offer or do that other people and companies, don’t, can’t or won’t. The term was developed by television advertising pioneer Rosser Reeves of Ted Bates & Company. Theodore Levitt, a professor at Harvard Business School, suggested that, “Differentiation is one of the most important strategic and tactical activities in which companies must constantly engage.” The term USP can best be described as one’s “personal brand” in the marketplace. One other key point of a USP is that it must be SUBSTANTIALLY recognizable and accepted by your target audience.

What is YOUR USP? If you don’t know, find out! If you don’t have one that you can recognize then get professional help in the form of training, marketing assistance or consulting to develop something outstanding.

A great USP makes sales much easier! And will raise the average dollar value of your sales and events.

Until next time, Alan

Alan Dodson conducts specialized workshops covering sales, marketing, social media and Master of Ceremonies and does one on one consulting with his company Top Gun Systems. His goal is helping event professionals excel in their local markets. He has been a sales specialist, mobile DJ, entertainer and event professional for over 30 years. He owns a 29 year running bridal show and Mr. Picture Booth Manufacturing in Bristol, Tennessee and is the Entertainment Director for Concierge Weddings & Events.

Alan Dodson ( 15 Posts Alan Dodson is a 43+ year veteran of the wedding and special event industry. He is a recognized authority on sales, marketing and social media for wedding and event professionals. Alan is an accomplished speaker, presenter and author. He is a featured writer for several international magazines & blogs and regularly speaks at International Event Industry Conferences. Alan has extensive training in electronics engineering and writes reviews of new and updated equipment for the DJ industry. His company, Top Gun Systems (www.topgunsystems.com) represents, and establishes dealers for, the audio brands of Feur Germany, Voyz USA, LD Systems as well as Ultrasone Headphones, ProX Cases & Trussing, Xstatic Lighting, Uno Laser and Earthquake Audio. He also offers sales, public speaking, Master of Ceremony and social media training in workshops and individual consulting. As a DJ/MC/Entertainer Alan specializes in weddings and is known as “The Wedding Wizard”. Alan can be reached by email at alan@djalandodson.com and on social media at: Twitter.com/alanbdodson, Facebook.com/alanbdodson, Linkedin.com/in/alandodson