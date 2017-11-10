Are wedding awards an expensive waste of time and money?

The short answer is entirely not, the more extended answer reveals so much more.

As a six times award winning wedding DJ and now judge for The Wedding Awards, you’d expect me to be pro-awards. Let me explain why I recommend putting the expense of entering near the top of your marketing budget; and why you should invest valuable time shaping your company to win.

1. There can only be one winner granted, but that could be you! So what does winning mean?

Well, to the cynics I’ve debated with over the years, it means nothing. They’ve told me it’s just a hollow badge on your website. Some cynics have even tried to persuade me that brides do not even value awards, arguing they look to other distinguishers in wedding suppliers when selecting who to hire. IMHO they could not be more misguided.

Should you be lucky enough to win one, you’ll have a marketing differentiator no one else on the planet has; the specific award, in your specific category, for the specific year you are in. And it’s this specificity that provides a difference when compared to your competitors.A difference with the capacity to elevate and separate you from the marketing messages everyone else in your industry amplifies. It’s one thing others will never be able to replicate, so winning an award will make you unique, different, and given I’ve yet to meet a couple who do not want something unique and brilliantly different at their wedding, the benefit of being an award winner is a no-brainer. But there’s more…

2. In his book No BS Marketing To The Affluent, Dan Kennedy identifies some of the buying triggers for discerning couples to include:

Wanting a professional vendor with a proven ability to excel. A reliable ‘done for you’ service. Strong emotional benefits like ‘bragging rights’, uniqueness, status. Suppliers who are considered to be the best The ability to uncover efficiencies when problem-solving.

Winning an award ticks all of the above.

3. Even if you don’t win the award, there is strong marketing mileage in just being a participant.

I remember after winning my first wedding award some seven years ago, one of these cynics suggested I never enter another award again because it would harm me if I lost. (What?) Of course, I ignored the advice, and if anyone ever tries to discourage you from entering an award, please do the same. There are few marketing strategies capable of helping your wedding business as much as winning awards, so try and fill your cabinet!

For more wedding marketing say ‘hello’ here: www.weddingmarketingmastery.co.uk

Terry Lewis ( 24 Posts Terry Lewis Biography 2009 I started my professional wedding DJ career. 2011 – 2014 I won 6 Best Wedding DJ Awards, including Best Wedding DJ in England. During this period I also became a preferred supplier at more than 50 venues from Mayfair in London to the suburbs. And had the honour of performing at international weddings. 2015 – Date I sit as a judge for the Wedding Industry Awards (the largest and most respected in the UK), and as a condition of accepting the role, I am no longer permitted to compete. 2015 I began my keynote speaking career at BPM Birmingham run by Mark Walsh & Eddie Short. Since then I have given motivational and educational talks at DJ associations such as NADJ and for leading Wedding Industry Networking groups. 2015 To facilitate my role as a mentor and coach, I launched a new company called Wedding Marketing Mastery, and created a world class 1-1 training program. It’s built from the ground up and designed to oversubscribe a wedding suppliers business at above average fees. 2016 I published my 1st book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’ – Available on Amazon and read from London to Sydney. About my training I realised that to get above average results in the DJ and wedding industry, you need to help those you serve, get what they want to get. If you can do this in a remarkable way you will succeed in any endeavour. About me I am a father to four children and 2 step children. I am in love with my wonderful partner Julie whose support I could not do without. We love travel, entertainment and fine wines! I am also the co-founder of The GAAP Orphanage Foundation, our work helps orphans and abandoned children in Africa.