Announcing the Grand Prize Winner of the Supreme Holiday Giveaway

San Diego, CA, December 19, 2017 – BPM Supreme and IDJNOW.com are happy to announce Andrew Harding, a.k.a. DJ Dru Nyce of Boston, Massachusetts, as the winner of the Supreme Holiday Giveaway. Presented by BPM Supreme and I DJ NOW, the giveaway was created to provide DJs from all backgrounds with valuable resources to strengthen their career.
“We’re extremely excited to give away this prize to a deserving candidate. The winner is an actively working DJ and is absolutely in awe of winning the prize. A big thank you to IDJNOW.com for partnering with us to give away the Pioneer DJ gear, and additional thanks to our sponsors, Vice, Innofader and 12inchskinz,” said BPM Supreme’s Manager of Artist Relations & Partnerships, Raj Thomas.
The grand prize winner, DJ Dru Nyce, is a hardworking DJ in Boston and is currently an on-air DJ at Big City Radio 100.3 FM.
“One of the most challenging things about being a DJ is finding a music library that suits your needs, and BPM Supreme keeps me on my A-game. Another thing is having the proper equipment to bring that library to life — winning this new gear will bring me to a whole new level of expertise. Thanks to BPM Supreme!” DJ Dru Nyce said.
DJ Dru Nyce will receive a DJ prize pack worth over $6,000.00 USD. Prizes include two Pioneer DJ CDJ-2000NXS2 Pro-DJ Multi Players, one Pioneer DJM-900NXS2 4-Channel Digital Pro-DJ Mixer, a full license for djay Pro software by Algoriddim, and a one-year membership to BPM Supreme’s record pool.
The Supreme Holiday Giveaway ran from November 1 through December 15, 2017 and the winner was chosen by random selection from all qualifying entries received. Quickly gaining attention within the DJ community in the U.S., the Supreme Holiday Giveaway accumulated over 40,000 total entries.
As a leading record pool in the professional DJ community, BPM Supreme distributes music to radio DJs, radio programmers, club DJs and professional DJs around the world. The objective for the Supreme Holiday Giveaway was to provide professional DJs with even more valuable resources for their career and continue to build a strong connection within the DJ community.
IDJNOW.com is a top distributor of DJ gear, sound systems, LED lighting effects, stage lighting and more. Selling online, as well as in two retail locations in the state of New York, IDJNOW.com specializes in equipment for DJs and venues. Their staff of professionals are ready to answer questions and give advice on the right gear for any scenario.
To learn more about BPM Supreme, please visit www.bpmsupreme.com. To learn more about I DJ Now, please visit https://www.idjnow.com.
———————————————————————
About BPM Supreme
BPM Supreme is a global music service providing DJs the newest audio and video, latest news, radio charts, interviews, and more. Follow BPM Supreme to discover and download from an extensive library and stay up-to-date on the latest DJ news, trends, and music industry topics. Our goal is to provide you with the essential tools you need to expand your DJ career.
About I DJ NOW
Since their inception in 1990, I DJ NOW’s goal has been to provide the best products and personal support to help channel your creative energy and make that special connection with your audience. We’ll bring you the latest breakthroughs in DJ Gear, Sound Systems, Lighting and Visual Effects, Stage Equipment and Recording Technology; all backed by our BestPrice+Plus Guarantee.
Filed Under: Mobile DJ Business
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment