Announcing the Grand Prize Winner of the Supreme Holiday Giveaway

San Diego, CA, December 19, 2017 – BPM Supreme and IDJNOW.com are happy to announce Andrew Harding, a.k.a. DJ Dru Nyce of Boston, Massachusetts, as the winner of the Supreme Holiday Giveaway. Presented by BPM Supreme and I DJ NOW, the giveaway was created to provide DJs from all backgrounds with valuable resources to strengthen their career.

“We’re extremely excited to give away this prize to a deserving candidate. The winner is an actively working DJ and is absolutely in awe of winning the prize. A big thank you to IDJNOW.com for partnering with us to give away the Pioneer DJ gear, and additional thanks to our sponsors, Vice, Innofader and 12inchskinz,” said BPM Supreme’s Manager of Artist Relations & Partnerships, Raj Thomas.

The grand prize winner, DJ Dru Nyce, is a hardworking DJ in Boston and is currently an on-air DJ at Big City Radio 100.3 FM.

“One of the most challenging things about being a DJ is finding a music library that suits your needs, and BPM Supreme keeps me on my A-game. Another thing is having the proper equipment to bring that library to life — winning this new gear will bring me to a whole new level of expertise. Thanks to BPM Supreme!” DJ Dru Nyce said.

DJ Dru Nyce will receive a DJ prize pack worth over $6,000.00 USD. Prizes include two Pioneer DJ CDJ-2000NXS2 Pro-DJ Multi Players, one Pioneer DJM-900NXS2 4-Channel Digital Pro-DJ Mixer, a full license for djay Pro software by Algoriddim, and a one-year membership to BPM Supreme’s record pool.