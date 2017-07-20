Announcing Remixvideo 1.3 — Music generates visuals.

Discover Generators, visual content generated in real time. Tweak their shapes with adjustable parameters and let them react to the music to create infinite possibilities.

Remixvideo now provides fully controllable visuals at your fingertips, known as Generators: let BPM-synced and audio-reactive Generators intuitively follow the dynamic of the music, or take advantage of infinite parameter combinations to create custom shapes, colors or textures.

Generators open new possibilities for existing features: activate Audio Live Input, launch BPM-synced or audio-reactive ones and let the music generate perfectly-matching visuals. Assign parameters to a MIDI controller and move the knobs to transform shapes in real time.

Play Generators alongside any type of video files, whether they are pictures, gifs or regular video clips. Enhancing one’s collection with 36 new visuals free to download , they provide a unique flavor that helps make every performance as unique as can be.

Create interactive visuals with Generators

● Custom colors, textures and shapes.

● BPM-synced and audio-reactive.Open new possibilities for existing features

● Make Generators react to external sources with Audio Live Input.

● Map Generators’ parameters to a controller with MIDI learn.Enhanced video collection