An Organic Approach to Better Sound

In a perfect world, these tips would be strictly for beginners. Novices. The newbies in the room. But this is not a perfect world and while most Mobiles have figured out how to get passible sound quality out of their travelin’ gear (most of the time), there are still those who wrestle with painful distortion, wompy bass, and needle sharp highs.

So that’s why we’re having this little chat—I’m not here to be critical, but to help. I personally have no particular problems with processing or equalization—truth be told, I have a passion for compression that borders on insanity. But everything in moderation. I call this the organic approach because it relies less on electronics and working with the available acoustics.

Robert Lindquist ( 33 Posts Robert Lindquist has been involved in the DJ profession since 1967, when he built a make-shift sound system from spare parts in order to provide music for a birthday party. From that point on, he supplemented his day-jobs in radio, TV and advertising by DJ’ing in clubs and for weddings and corporate events. In 1987, he was encouraged to share his DJ experience in writing, which led to the release of “Spinnin’” at the initial DJ Times Expo in Atlantic City.Recognizing the need for a publication dedicated to Mobile DJs, he created Mobile Beat “The DJ magazine” in 1990. In addition to still being a sound tech and DJ/MC for weddings, he is a producer of video content writes for several audio publications and blogs. He is also a partner in Las Vegas based Level 11 Media, which maintains several Web sites and digital publications for musicians and touring sound engineers and is an IMDb listed actor and voice talent.