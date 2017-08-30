An Interview With the One & Only, DJ Laz!

This week, I had the honor of interviewing the one and only DJ Laz! Miami’s own, DJ Laz, was a huge inspiration for me, when I started to DJ in 1991, as a kid. I wore out many needles practicing my scratching to sound just like DJ Laz! 🙂 Here is the video post of our interview, discussing his journey, his long career working with numerous, great artists, such as Flo-Rida & Pitbull, producing several hit records and club hits, and he even gave advice to all new and aspiring DJs! Here is one of DJ Laz’s billboard hits: DJ Laz – Move, Shake, Drop
Here is the DJ Laz Interview
