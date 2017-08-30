An Interview With the One & Only, DJ Laz!

This week, I had the honor of interviewing the one and only DJ Laz! Miami’s own, DJ Laz, was a huge inspiration for me, when I started to DJ in 1991, as a kid. I wore out many needles practicing my scratching to sound just like DJ Laz! 🙂 Here is the video post of our interview, discussing his journey, his long career working with numerous, great artists, such as Flo-Rida & Pitbull, producing several hit records and club hits, and he even gave advice to all new and aspiring DJs! Here is one of DJ Laz’s billboard hits: DJ Laz – Move, Shake, Drop

Here is the DJ Laz Interview

Jason Rubio ( 64 Posts Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin’s Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, in 1991, and has since DJ’ed thousands of events, providing music and entertainment for clubs, bars, radio, concerts, festivals and various other events. In addition to writing for Mobile Beat, Jason also writes for “The DJ Insider” for Rent My Wedding Magazine. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education, as well as a Master’s of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Though Jason worked in the education field since 2003, he continued to DJ public and private events, and later founded Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, with his wife, Diana, who also DJs, in 2012. Today, Austin’s Best DJs provides music and entertainment for approximately 300 public and private events per year, in the Austin and central Texas area. Visit us: www.AustinsBestDJs.com