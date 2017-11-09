An Interview With “The King of 808,” the Egyptian Lover!

If you’re a DJ and you’ve ever done an 80s Night, chances are, you’ve played “Egypt, Egypt” or another one of Greg Broussard’s (known as “The Eyptian Lover”) classic hits! “Egypt, Egypt” has over 5.4 MILLION views on YouTube. When I became a DJ in the early 90s, I definitely had the Egyptian Lover’s hits on vinyl! Many turntablists continue to use the Egyptian Lover’s tracks for scratching! Check out our interview, below.

Jason:

“First of all, let me say it’s an honor to be able to interview the legendary, Egyptian Lover! I’m a long time fan of your work and I’m glad you were able to take some time to do a quick interview with me. You’re a very talented musician, vocalist, producer and DJ! How did you get started in music?”

Egyptian Lover:

“I got started into music watching my younger brother play the saxophone in a school band, youth center band, and High School Band. He taught me how to listen to music. Listen to what’s going on inside of a song. How to break it down to every instrument separately and hear each one. After that I learned how to create my own songs.

I began making mix tapes at my High School with pause button mixes and my own raps over instrumentals. No one else was doing this back then. Rappers Delight had just came out in 1979. So I just wrote my own raps and recorded them to cassette tapes and sold them. I became the DJ for the High School lunch dances. That’s how it all began.”

Jason:

“Wow, that’s awesome! “Rapper’s Delight” definitely changed the music scene! You were a pioneer and a very important part of the dance music and rap/hip hop scene in LA and the West Coast, in the early 80s. You made some very iconic, unique hit records, such as: “Egypt, Egypt,” “What is a DJ, if he Can’t Scratch?” and “Dial a Freak.” What inspired you to create your unique style of music during that time?”

Egyptian Lover:

“Being a DJ gave me an advantage of what kind of music to make.”

Jason:

“Many people know you as “The King of the 808,” since you’ve used the Roland 808 to create some awesome beats and music. I know you’re still performing, live, all around the world, with the 808 and turntable, too! Tell us about what your fans can expect to see, when they catch you performing, live.”

Egyptian Lover:

“I put on one hell of a show. Doing DJ tricks I created in the early 80’s like playing records backwards and playing my 808 Live is always a plus at my show. It’s pure Entertainment and everyone can enjoy it if you know my music or not. But I guarantee you won’t forget my show.”

Jason:

“As a long time DJ, what are your thoughts on the modern DJs, who use laptops and programs? I know you prefer vinyl and analog. Have you ever considered laptops and DJ software?”

Egyptian Lover:

“I’m old school and I love the sound of vinyl. I will never change. As far as everyone else it’s whatever they prefer to rock the crowd. Just as long as you rock the crowd.”

Jason:

“Wow, I really like that statement. You’re completely right. No matter what you use, if you can rock the crowd, it shouldn’t matter! What is some advice you’d give to aspiring DJs who aspire to be as successful as you have been?”

Egyptian Lover:

“Be yourself and have fun. Let the true you come out and make the people dance. Make them remember you by being you, not a copy of another DJ but you. YOU! You are the Future… Create! Be Creative!”

Jason:

“I really like that, too! There are too many people out there who try to be exactly like other DJs that they know or look up to. DJs should always be themselves and create their own style. What can people expect to see from the Egyptian Lover?”

Egyptian Lover:

“Expect a DJ that will entice you with his hands and creativity on them Records. Expect that 808 to put beats on you that make you want to dance. Expect to go to bandcamp.com after the show and buy my latest album 1984 and eagerly wait for my next album 1985 to come out in 2018.”

Be sure to check out The Egyptian Lover when he plays a show, near you! I can’t wait to check out his new album, coming soon!

Jason Rubio ( 74 Posts Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin’s Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, in 1991, and has since DJ’ed thousands of events, providing music and entertainment for clubs, bars, radio, concerts, festivals and various other events. In addition to writing for Mobile Beat, Jason also writes for “The DJ Insider” for Rent My Wedding Magazine. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education, as well as a Master’s of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Though Jason worked in the education field since 2003, he continued to DJ public and private events, and later founded Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, with his wife, Diana, who also DJs, in 2012. Today, Austin’s Best DJs provides music and entertainment for approximately 300 public and private events per year, in the Austin and central Texas area. Visit us: www.AustinsBestDJs.com