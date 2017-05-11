Amplify Your Message To A Very Specific Avatar Instead Of Trying To Sell To Everyone (Part 1 of 3)

Let me ask you 2 questions:
- Do you try to sell to every bride and groom?
- Have you carved out a specialist niche within the wedding DJ market to elevate yourself above the other wedding suppliers crowding your industry?
Let me share a school boy error so you can side-step it. At start up, I sent out a confusing marketing message that tried to capture any and every bride throwing a party. Through a lethal combination of naivety, inexperience and a desperation not wanting to miss any bookings.
My marketing was scattered all over the place and unsurprisingly spectacularly unsuccessful. In fact that is actually being kind, my marketing was an epic fail!
I kidded myself I could sell to everyone. I did not realise the folly, no impossibility of my challenge. Unless I had millions to spend on advertising and a massive marketing team to implement a campaign, plus a huge DJ agency, how could I possibly sell to every bride? At the time of writing more than 230,000 couple’s marry in the UK each year, and I wanted to physically book them all! Really?… How many more brides marry in the states or the country you reside in?
Furthermore, can you imagine the diverse wants, specialities, desires and aspirations of all those couples? How could I craft a single marketing message that would appeal to all of them? Exactly. I couldn’t.
It would be like trying to get a letter to my cousin Roseanne in Barbados by flying over the island in a helicopter and throwing 20,000 copies of the letter I wrote from the chopper, hoping one would flutter down and land next to her on the beach. Of course that personal letter would not resonate with anyone else who picked it up because it was not personalised to interest them; the stranger would almost certainly bin it.
It would be far better for me to print off one copy of my letter, put it in an envelope, write Rosanne’s address on the outside then take it to the post office for special delivery and in so doing, can you see how I could practically guarantee my letter would actually reach her, my target audience?
If your current marketing message is similar to my early error, don’t worry, in next weeks blog I’ll reveal how to start changing the way you market so you can direct your message to the right client; see you then…
About Terry Lewis.
- Author of the popular book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’. Available on Amazon
- A 6x Wedding Award Winner, including Best Wedding DJ in England
- Judge for The Wedding Industry Awards
- Mentor & Coach
- Speaker
To learn more about how I can help you grow your business, please sign up up for my free newsletter here.
Filed Under: Business, Sales & Marketing, Weddings
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment