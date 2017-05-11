Amplify Your Message To A Very Specific Avatar Instead Of Trying To Sell To Everyone (Part 1 of 3)

Let me ask you 2 questions:

Do you try to sell to every bride and groom? Have you carved out a specialist niche within the wedding DJ market to elevate yourself above the other wedding suppliers crowding your industry?

Let me share a school boy error so you can side-step it. At start up, I sent out a confusing marketing message that tried to capture any and every bride throwing a party. Through a lethal combination of naivety, inexperience and a desperation not wanting to miss any bookings.

My marketing was scattered all over the place and unsurprisingly spectacularly unsuccessful. In fact that is actually being kind, my marketing was an epic fail!

I kidded myself I could sell to everyone. I did not realise the folly, no impossibility of my challenge. Unless I had millions to spend on advertising and a massive marketing team to implement a campaign, plus a huge DJ agency, how could I possibly sell to every bride? At the time of writing more than 230,000 couple’s marry in the UK each year, and I wanted to physically book them all! Really?… How many more brides marry in the states or the country you reside in?

Furthermore, can you imagine the diverse wants, specialities, desires and aspirations of all those couples? How could I craft a single marketing message that would appeal to all of them? Exactly. I couldn’t.

It would be like trying to get a letter to my cousin Roseanne in Barbados by flying over the island in a helicopter and throwing 20,000 copies of the letter I wrote from the chopper, hoping one would flutter down and land next to her on the beach. Of course that personal letter would not resonate with anyone else who picked it up because it was not personalised to interest them; the stranger would almost certainly bin it.

It would be far better for me to print off one copy of my letter, put it in an envelope, write Rosanne’s address on the outside then take it to the post office for special delivery and in so doing, can you see how I could practically guarantee my letter would actually reach her, my target audience?

If your current marketing message is similar to my early error, don’t worry, in next weeks blog I’ll reveal how to start changing the way you market so you can direct your message to the right client; see you then…

About Terry Lewis.

Author of the popular book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’. Available on Amazon

A 6x Wedding Award Winner, including Best Wedding DJ in England

Judge for The Wedding Industry Awards

Mentor & Coach

Speaker

To learn more about how I can help you grow your business, please sign up up for my free newsletter here.

print

Terry Lewis ( 4 Posts Terry Lewis Biography 2009 I started my professional wedding DJ career. 2011 – 2014 I won 6 Best Wedding DJ Awards, including Best Wedding DJ in England. During this period I also became a preferred supplier at more than 50 venues from Mayfair in London to the suburbs. And had the honour of performing at international weddings. 2015 – Date I sit as a judge for the Wedding Industry Awards (the largest and most respected in the UK), and as a condition of accepting the role, I am no longer permitted to compete. 2015 I began my keynote speaking career at BPM Birmingham run by Mark Walsh & Eddie Short. Since then I have given motivational and educational talks at DJ associations such as NADJ and for leading Wedding Industry Networking groups. 2015 To facilitate my role as a mentor and coach, I launched a new company called Wedding Marketing Mastery, and created a world class 1-1 training program. It’s built from the ground up and designed to oversubscribe a wedding suppliers business at above average fees. 2016 I published my 1st book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’ – Available on Amazon and read from London to Sydney. About my training I realised that to get above average results in the DJ and wedding industry, you need to help those you serve, get what they want to get. If you can do this in a remarkable way you will succeed in any endeavour. About me I am a father to four children and 2 step children. I am in love with my wonderful partner Julie whose support I could not do without. We love travel, entertainment and fine wines! I am also the co-founder of The GAAP Orphanage Foundation, our work helps orphans and abandoned children in Africa.