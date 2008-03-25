American DJ Revo LED Announced

American DJ’s revolutionary Revo Scan LED and Revo Roll LED scanners have been such a smash hit with DJs and clubs, the company has gone ahead and packaged multiple Revo fixtures into a complete LED light show system with its own controller. The new Revo LED SYS incorporates 2 Revo Scan LEDs, 2 Revo Roll LEDs and an easy-to-use UC3 controller – all at an amazingly affordable MSRP of $1,359.95.

What’s more, this “complete LED show-in-a-box” is extremely lightweight and easy to set-up. At a mere 30 lbs. for the entire 4-unit system, you don’t have to be a brawny jock to carry it around to gigs. Even the most petite female DJs and young teens will be able to pack up the Revo LED SYS and take it on the road with ease.

“The Revo LED SYS is a tremendous value for DJs who want to make the move to a complete LED light show, and it’s also a very lightweight, easy-to-use setup,” said Scott Davies, General Manager of the American DJ Group of Companies. “The combination of 2 Revo Scan LED fixtures and 2 Revo Roll LED fixtures with the UC3 controller provides a turnkey LED light show package that is extremely mobile and affordable. Everything you need is packaged into one complete system that travels very light.”

With their advanced LED technology, the Revo scanners produce moonflower effects unlike any others available today. The Revo Scan LED features a flat-mirrored scanner, while the Revo Roll LED has a barrel mirror that produces more roundish or tunnel-shaped beams. Both effects have a bright output equivalent to a 250W halogen light, based on side-by-side comparison, while drawing only 12W of power.

The Revo Scan LED and Revo Roll LED each combine a total of 52 LEDs: 16 red, 12 green, 12 blue, 12 white. American DJ’s innovative use of white LEDs gives the beams a stunning rainbow-like appearance with incredibly rich and bright colors. These highly successful scanners also feature the extra excitement of X-Y mirror movement, so their beams can sweep across an entire room or dance floor rather than being limited to certain designated areas of a venue -providing extremely wide area coverage.

The UC3 controller can be used to select patterns and chases on the Revo scanners. Because LED lamps can be turned off and on individually, the scanners’ built-in programs are capable of creating a variety of breathtaking chases and patterns – much more exciting visual effects than can be produced by traditional halogen moonflowers. Blackout and strobing are also controllable from the UC3.

The Revo Scan LED and Revo Roll LED outshine halogen moonflowers by a long shot. The effects look awesome with or without fog, so the system is great for weddings and other events where the use of fog machines is discouraged. An advanced new lens technology enhances the LEDs’ visual intensity, sharpening the beams.

The versatile Revo Scan LED and Revo Roll LED can be operated in 4 modes: DMX (to control mirror movement, patterns/chases and strobing), Sound Active (to built-in programs), Master-Slave (linkable via XLR connections) or with the UC3 controller (via 1/4″ input).

The system’s LED technology provides benefits that go beyond visual excitement. With a long LED lamp life rated at 100,000 hours, DJs and clubs can say goodbye to the expense and hassle of bulb replacement. Additionally, thanks to LEDs’ low power draw, users will save energy costs and will be able to hook up more units on a single circuit. Also, because LED lamps don’t give off as much heat as halogen, they keep a cooler temperature on the dance floor and can run all night without duty cycles.

“Mobile DJs won’t ever have to wait for the Revo fixtures to cool down,” Davies noted. “So they can pack up the entire Revo LED SYS right away at the end of the gig.”

Both the Revo Scan LED and Revo Roll LED feature a manual focusing lens and a 21° beam angle, and come with a hanging bracket. Each unit measures 17″ x 6″ x 6″ and weighs 7 lbs. The complete Revo LED SYS (with UC3 controller) weighs only 30 lbs., making it ideal for DJs on the go.

